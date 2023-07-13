In conversation with Donal Keogan ahead of the Tailteann Cup final

Keogan would love to get his hands on a Tailteann medal

Donal Keogan is looking forward to the Tailteann Cup final clash with Down. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Donal Keogan has done Meath football “some service”, but he would be first to insist on adding the rest of that line from Shakespeare’s Othello: “They know’t. No more of that.”

It is 13 years since Meath won championship silverware. Though not officially part of the squad in 2010, Keogan was patrolling the sideline along the Cusack Stand when Joe Sheridan’s infamous goal in the Leinster final robbed Louth of the title. “I was waterboy, believe it or not,” he says.

He got the job through a chance meeting with then Meath County Board chairman, fellow Rathkenny clubman Barney Allen, outside O’Connor Park in Tullamore before Meath played Laois in the Leinster quarter-final replay that summer.

Keogan also knew the then Meath manager Eamonn O’Brien. Before GAA academies were the norm, O’Brien set up an informal one in the county, bringing in promising footballers, including Keogan, to train alongside the senior squad and make up numbers for training games.

​What happened in the 2010 Leinster final is a bit of a blur now. He remembers the pitch invasion and the battle he had to worm his way across to the Hogan Stand side of the ground.

“I eventually got inside the barrier and was able to see the presentation and there was great excitement,” he says.

Six months to the day after that Leinster final, Keogan made his Meath debut, coming on as a substitute in an O’Byrne Cup tie against UCD on January 11, 2011. In Saturday’s Tailteann Cup final against Down, Keogan, now 32, will make his 153rd appearance for Meath.

He has only missed a handful of games during that 12-year sojourn. Keogan has lined out in every championship fixture for his county since making his debut as a second-half substitute against Wicklow in 2012. His 47 appearances since have been as a member of the starting team.

Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, who succeeded O’Brien as Meath manager in the autumn of 2010, gave him his break.

“In fairness to Banty, at the time his set-up was so professional. Micko [O’Dowd] built on that, Andy [McEntee] and Colm [O’Rourke] too. So it is progressing all the time.”

He has played in five Leinster finals (2013, ‘14, ‘15, ‘19 and ‘20), the Super 8 and three divisions of the Allianz League. Save for a couple of O’Byrne Cup medals, his trophy cabinet is bare. But Keogan’s football career has never been fuelled by the pursuit of silverware.

“I play because I enjoy football. I enjoy the challenge. One day you could be the best man on the pitch. The next day, you could be schooled by a young lad. It is very humbling. There is always a new challenge.”

Meath’s Conor Gray (left) and Donal Keogan after semi-final victory over Antrim

It helps that he is not obsessed with the game. “I’m funny with football. I can play some games and have forgotten about them the next day. They just kind of go in one ear and out the other.”

​During his 20s, he completed a doctorate and now works as a senior scientist with the Bristol-Myers Squibb pharmaceutical company in Blanchardstown.

Playing football is a release from the pressures of his work life. “I think that is the good thing about sport. It does not have to be Gaelic, it can be any sport, it releases your mind. You can forget about things when you are on the pitch. All the studies go on about how good sport is for your mental health and physical health.”

Keogan was born five months before Meath’s 1991 All-Ireland final appearance against Down. He was eight when they last won the Sam Maguire Cup in 1999. His abiding memory of that era comes from watching a video tape featuring a compilation of the famous four games between Meath and Dublin in the 1991 Leinster championship.

“I used to watch that every week,” he laughs.

In the last two years, the exploits of the Meath women’s team has raised the profile of the GAA in the county. “They’re brilliant. I lived opposite Stacey Grimes when I was younger, I know her well. I have a lot of admiration for the team.”

Now it is the men’s turn to grab some headlines — even if it is a secondary competition. The scramble for tickets for Saturday’s final reflects an acceptance in the county that the seven-time All-Ireland winners are no longer contenders for the Sam Maguire.

Colm O’Rourke’s honeymoon as the new Meath manager this year was short. After wins over Cork and Clare in the opening two rounds of Division 2, they were taught a lesson by Derry in Dungiven in round 3. It was every bit as one-sided a game as the home side’s 11-point winning margin suggests.

​“It was probably a bit of an eye-opener,” said Keogan. “They were defending Ulster champions; they are now back-to-back Ulster champions and in an All-Ireland semi-final again. They are probably four or five years further on in their development than we are. So that is where we have to strive to get to.”

Meath secured just one more point during the league in a draw with Limerick. They knew from their lowly position — they finished sixth in Division 2 — that they were likely to end up in the secondary championship.

“It was disappointing at first. Everybody wants to play in the All-Ireland, but only a certain number of teams can get in. So, we ended up in the Tailteann Cup and I think to a man, every lad embraced it. We sat down and said, ‘This is where we’re at. We might as well make the most of it.’ It was a realistic opportunity for us to get on a bit of a run of form.”

Transition

In terms of personnel, O’Rourke’s team has been in transition over the last six months. Keogan, Cathal Hickey, Jordan Morris and Mathew Costello are the only players from that first-round league win over Cork, who also featured in the Tailteann Cup semi-final victory over Antrim.

Though chasing silverware has never been his thing, Keogan would love to get his hands on a national medal.

“To win any medal with your club or county would be great, more so for the collective. It would be really important for us as a team going forward to win something like this.”

An older generation of Meath fans will remember how the victory in the Centenary Cup in 1984 kick-started a revival, which lasted almost two decades. Seán Boylan once said it “changed the course of a county”. No doubt, the present-day manager will be making that point to his team.

Maybe history will repeat itself.