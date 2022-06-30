Huge crowds expected for the All-Ireland football semi-finals
THE GAA is anticipating bumper crowds for both All-Ireland football semi-finals after an early surge in ticket sales.
Already more than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the Croke Park football double-header on Saturday week, incorporating the inaugural Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath before the showcase SFC semi-final between Derry and Galway.
It’s understood that strong interest is emanating from all four counties.
However, if there is to be a full house that weekend, it’s more likely to come on the Sunday when Dublin and Kerry collide in what promises to be a mouth-watering semi-final between the Sam Maguire heavyweights.
Even at this early juncture, a full ten days out from the game, some 40,000 tickets have been sold.
This weekend’s spotlight will be on the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with current projections that Saturday’s clash of Kilkenny and Clare will attract a crowd of over 40,000 while Sunday’s meeting of holders Limerick and Galway is on course to break the 50,000 barrier.
Meanwhile, as Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final between Offaly and Tipperary heads for a potential sell-out, the GAA has taken steps to prevent access issues for fans as they arrive at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford