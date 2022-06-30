bumper sales | 

Huge crowds expected for the All-Ireland football semi-finals

Bumper ticket sales ahead of Dublin v Kerry showdown
Dublin and Kerry could be playing in front of a sell-out crown at Croke Park in the SFC semi-final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dublin and Kerry could be playing in front of a sell-out crown at Croke Park in the SFC semi-final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Frank RocheIndependent.ie

THE GAA is anticipating bumper crowds for both All-Ireland football semi-finals after an early surge in ticket sales.

Already more than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the Croke Park football double-header on Saturday week, incorporating the inaugural Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath before the showcase SFC semi-final between Derry and Galway.

It’s understood that strong interest is emanating from all four counties.

However, if there is to be a full house that weekend, it’s more likely to come on the Sunday when Dublin and Kerry collide in what promises to be a mouth-watering semi-final between the Sam Maguire heavyweights.

Even at this early juncture, a full ten days out from the game, some 40,000 tickets have been sold.

This weekend’s spotlight will be on the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with current projections that Saturday’s clash of Kilkenny and Clare will attract a crowd of over 40,000 while Sunday’s meeting of holders Limerick and Galway is on course to break the 50,000 barrier.

Meanwhile, as Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final between Offaly and Tipperary heads for a potential sell-out, the GAA has taken steps to prevent access issues for fans as they arrive at UPMC Nowlan Park.


Today's Headlines

More GAA

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices