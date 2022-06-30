Huge crowds expected for the All-Ireland football semi-finals

Bumper ticket sales ahead of Dublin v Kerry showdown

Dublin and Kerry could be playing in front of a sell-out crown at Croke Park in the SFC semi-final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

THE GAA is anticipating bumper crowds for both All-Ireland football semi-finals after an early surge in ticket sales.

Already more than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the Croke Park football double-header on Saturday week, incorporating the inaugural Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath before the showcase SFC semi-final between Derry and Galway.

It’s understood that strong interest is emanating from all four counties.

However, if there is to be a full house that weekend, it’s more likely to come on the Sunday when Dublin and Kerry collide in what promises to be a mouth-watering semi-final between the Sam Maguire heavyweights.

Even at this early juncture, a full ten days out from the game, some 40,000 tickets have been sold.

This weekend’s spotlight will be on the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with current projections that Saturday’s clash of Kilkenny and Clare will attract a crowd of over 40,000 while Sunday’s meeting of holders Limerick and Galway is on course to break the 50,000 barrier.

Meanwhile, as Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final between Offaly and Tipperary heads for a potential sell-out, the GAA has taken steps to prevent access issues for fans as they arrive at UPMC Nowlan Park.