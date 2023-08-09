How legends, impact subs and fringe players drive the Dublin juggernaut

Renewal and embracing change has been a crucial part of this dynasty

The frightening prospect for all Sam Maguire hopefuls is that the current Dublin football juggernaut may not have finished its journey yet.

True, there were hints from Dean Rock and to a lesser extent team captain James McCarthy in the immediate aftermath of their victory over Kerry that they might bow out on a high.

On the other hand, man of the match Paul Mannion – who returned to the squad this season – said he would probably stay on if Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey did likewise.

The 10 players on the 39-strong squad who are 30 or over all still look in prime condition. So, Dublin appear set to win more All-Ireland titles during the remainder of this decade.

McCarthy, Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons, who at 35 is their oldest outfield player, won a record ninth All-Ireland medal on Sunday. But the odds are this record will be broken in the not-too-distant future.

Pat Spillane, Mike Sheehy, Ogie Moran, Ger Power and the late Páidí Ó Sé held the record of eight All-Ireland wins for three and a half decades until Cluxton, McCarthy and Fitzsimons together with Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Darragh Macauley, Philly McMahon and Kevin McManamon won their eighth in 2020.

Dean Rock, Davy Byrne, Cormac Costello, and Ciaran Kilkenny have now reached the eight-medal benchmark while Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion and John Small are on seven each.

Ninety-five Dublin players have garnered 316 Celtic Crosses in the last 12 years. There is no precedent for this in the history of Gaelic football.

Arguably the key to Dublin’s longevity is how players have transitioned through the squad over the years. Granted the return of Cluxton, McCaffrey and Mannion bucked that trend. But it does not change the underlying narrative.

For example, in their drive for five campaign Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny and Paul Mannion were the only players to start both the 2013 All-Ireland final and the 2019 final replay.

In contrast, the Kerry team that came within touching distance of completing the five in a row in 1982 featured 12 starters in that fateful decider against Offaly who were also in the first 15 for the 1978 All-Ireland decider.

Mick O’Dwyer rewarded loyalty. Jim Gavin embraced change and Dessie Farrell has continued that trend.

Brian Howard, Cormac Costello, Colm Basquel and Lee Gannon did not start the 2020 final against Mayo – the latter was in action in the curtain raiser, the U-20 All-Ireland final against Galway.

One of the fascinating features of Dublin’s success is the role of journeymen footballers.

Never in the history of the GAA have there been so many footballers walking around with so many Celtic Crosses even though they have never started an All-Ireland final.

Darren Daly, now a member of Farrell’s management team, Eric Lowndes, and Conor McHugh have won 18 All-Ireland medals between them yet none of them ever started a final.

But whereas Daly and Lowndes did come off the bench in deciders, McHugh who has four medals – more than any non-Dublin player who is still playing county football – never played a second of a final.

Kevin McManamon’s playing career also centred on being an impact substitute. He did start one final – the 2016 replay. He did not finish the game – he was replaced by Cormac Costello. But in Dublin’s six other final wins he came off the bench and made significant contributions in the majority of them.

Davy Byrne served a long apprenticeship before establishing himself as a first team regular in 2019. He was an unused substitute in two All-Ireland finals; came off the bench in three other deciders before finally nailing down a permanent spot in defence.

Cormac Costello had an even longer wait. A member of the squad since 2013 he finally got his first start in an All-Ireland final last weekend.

Stephen Cluxton played every second of the nine finals – and the two replays – so in terms of Championship game time there has been slim pickings for Dublin’s replacements goalkeepers in their golden era.

Evan Comerford (5), Michael Savage (3), Shane Supple (1), Andrew Bunyan (1) and Michael Shiel (1) secured medals in their role as sub-goalkeepers though none have ever featured in a final.

David O’Hanlon will pick up a winners’ medal this year as the third choice goalkeeper, but he had the satisfaction of lining out in Dublin’s Leinster quarter-final win over Laois.

Then there have been the one-hit wonders.

Kevin Nolan, who won man of the match in the 2011 decider, ended his career with one All-Ireland medal. Injuries and illness meant he subsequently lost his place on the squad.

Likewise Eamon Fennell – who made a crucial play after coming off the bench which led to Dublin being awarded the famous free which Stephen Cluxton converted at the death in the 2011 final – and Barry Cahill ended their careers with one Celtic Cross.

Not all newcomers have to serve an apprenticeship, however. Brian Fenton has started the seven finals in which he medalled. Six of John Small’s seven medals have been as a starter while Con O’Callaghan has started five finals and came on as a substitute in the other.

Perhaps the most telling statistic of all is that none of these players have ever played on the losing side in an All-Ireland senior final. They are a generational group of players.