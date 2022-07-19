How Galway boss Pádraic Joyce has the Tribes fired up for All-Ireland war

After the soul-searching of last July, Pádraic Joyce and his Tribe are now on the brink of All-Ireland glory

Twice as many chuckled at his naivety, convinced that he was making a rod for his own back.

And when Galway were humiliated by Mayo in the 2020 league, then humbled by Kerry in the 2021 league, and finally overwhelmed by Mayo in the second half of that year’s Connacht final, twice as many again were rushing to join the queue of those pronouncing damning judgment on the Joyce era.

The man himself knew what they were saying, even if he wasn’t within earshot.

“No matter what,” he now reflects, “when you lose a game, the first thing you hear is that they were not fit enough – and the second thing is that the manager has not got a clue.”

Joyce is chatting away – in his ever-candid, forthright fashion – in Pearse Stadium. It’s year three of his tenure and the dark clouds have lifted in perfect symmetry with this belated summer heatwave. Galway in an All-Ireland SFC final, relishing the underdog role they have revelled in all summer.

The previous week, John Kiely had talked about his first year in charge of the Limerick hurlers, how he had paced the back garden, mired by doubts, as they succumbed to consecutive championship losses.

Even the ultra-ambitious Joyce could only dare to dream of emulating Kiely’s subsequent saga of success, but he can empathise with how the man felt back in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of moments. You know, we’ve had a couple of hammerings in the league, a couple of different things over the years. Definitely the last two years were tough enough when the game was over,” he says.

“I have had a few rough nights at it, and I had a lot of soul-searching last July as a group, as players and management – there is no one hiding from that.

“We went away, came back and talked about it and got a different formula put together. And so far it has been working, it has been great. “But we need to get a result against Kerry on Sunday before the real work is done, you know.”

* * * * *

If you sift through Joyce’s first interview as senior manager, aired on Galway Bay FM in November 2019, you’ll find he was actually targeting All-Ireland glory in year one, albeit he conceded that this “might sound far-fetched to a lot of people.”

Maybe not so far-fetched if you’re Pádraic Joyce, one of Galway’s all-time greats, whose first senior year in maroon produced the following bounty: a Connacht medal, an All-Star, an All-Ireland final goal that still lives in the memory, and a Celtic Cross. That was 1998. Galway hadn’t supped from Sam in 32 years.

Two-and-a-half years older and wiser, he insists that he was merely answering a simple question, not laying down a challenge to his players.

“It is not an unshakeable belief,” he clarifies. “I was asked a question about my ambitions as manager. I was not going to say, ‘Well, I am here for the craic, I am here to win a couple of championship games and go as far as I can.’

“Every team does train to win the All-Ireland. They might not say it, but they do train to win the All-Ireland and I was no different. I wanted Galway to win the All-Ireland and I still do; we haven’t won anything yet. We are on a journey this year that might help us get there, we are as close as we have ever been.”

To begin with, back in the pre-Covid innocence of early 2020, Joyce’s Galway played like a team in a rush to satisfy their new manager’s vaulting ambition. After five rounds of the 2020 league, they were top of Division 1 on eight points.

Then came the lockdown. When the games eventually restarted, Galway would go on to lose seven of their next nine fixtures, their only victories coming against Roscommon (twice) in 2021.

Worse again were the crushing blows to morale. The resumption of league action in October 2020 saw Mayo run riot in Tuam, winning by 15 points. “The most embarrassing day of my career,” Joyce admitted at the time. Losing by 22 points to Kerry, the following May, offered stiff competition.