Gardaí say no ‘formal complaint’ made over alleged attack by Rory Gallagher on wife

Gardaí say they have received no “formal complaint” in connection with an alleged attack by former Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher on his wife.

Last month, in an online post, Nicola Gallagher made a number of abuse allegations against her estranged husband spanning a period of more than two decades.

Among the claims was an alleged attack on Mrs Gallagher by her then boyfriend, Mr Gallagher, “24 years” ago in Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Mrs Gallagher, who was 18 at the time, claimed she was “dragged” from a car park and beaten within “an inch of my life”.

She wrote that she was taken to hospital by friends and when she returned home the next day, her parents thought she had been in a “car accident”.

“I forgave that man and I married him,” she wrote in her post.

The couple, who are both from Co. Fermanagh, lived in Donegal for a time.

Gallagher (44) played for both his native Fermanagh and Cavan during his GAA career.

He later managed the Donegal and Fermanagh teams, and was appointed Derry boss in 2019, leading them to Ulster Championship glory and the All-Ireland semi-finals last year.

Following Mrs Gallagher’s recent allegations, which led to Mr Gallagher stepping down from his job as Derry football manager, it is understood gardaí were in contact with Mrs Gallagher.

However, when contacted this week, a Garda spokesperson said no “formal complaint” had been received by them in relation to any of the allegations made.

Mr Gallagher was arrested by the PSNI after a complaint in relation to alleged domestic abuse was made in October 2021.

A file was forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), which directed no prosecution due to “insufficient evidence”.

It is understood police files were sent to the PPS in January 2022 and June 2022.

Decisions not to prosecute were issued in January 2022 and September 2022.

Lawyers acting for Ms Gallagher have asked the PPS for information about the decision not to prosecute.

Following his estranged wife’s post, Mr Gallagher issued a statement about the allegations.

He said that their marriage had broken down “over four years ago”.

“Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

He added that his focus over the past four years “has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family”.

Mr Gallagher said the “allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

Three days after his wife’s social media post on May 9, Mr Gallagher said he was “stepping back” from his role as Derry manager, just two days before his side took on Armagh in the Ulster final.

However, on May 16, he announced his resignation from the Derry job.