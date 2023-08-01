Gardaí ‘investigate’ after Dublin GAA flag flown over Kerry garda station

Photos emerged this week of the Dubs’ blue and navy banner on display above Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have carried out an “investigation” after outraged Kerry supporters spotted a Dublin GAA flag flying at a local garda station.

One Kerry Today caller said that she “was raging” after she drove down Rock Street and “spotted the Dubs’ flag flying on top of the Garda barracks in the middle of Kerry's capital town”.

Another asked: “Why is there a Dublin flag flying over Tralee Garda Station? It's an insult that this is happening in our county town. Please can Radio Kerry investigate as soon as possible!”

A garda spokesperson has since confirmed that the act wasn’t carried out by a proud Dub but was instead simply “a bit of devilment”.

“Tralee Garda Station is known for flying the flags of both counties appearing in the GAA All-Ireland Championship Finals.”

“The station is known to fly both teams’ flags ahead of the GAA All-Ireland Championship finals,” they added, sharing a photo of the Kerry and Dublin GAA flags flying above the station side by side.