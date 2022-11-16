Galway legend Kevin Walsh to coach Cork footballers under manager John Cleary
Independent.ie
Kevin Walsh was ratified by the Cork County Board last night to take over as football coach under manager John Cleary.
The former Galway (2015-2019) and Sligo (2008-2013) boss brings a wealth of experience to Leeside having managed both Connacht counties for five years each.
The midfielder won two All-Ireland titles with Galway in 1998 and 2001, winning three All-Stars during his playing career.
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín will join Kieran Murphy’s Cork minor hurling team as coach for the 2023 season.
