Galway legend Kevin Walsh to coach Cork footballers under manager John Cleary

Former Galway manager Kevin Walsh will coach the Cork footballers. — © SPORTSFILE

Kevin Walsh was ratified by the Cork County Board last night to take over as football coach under manager John Cleary.

The former Galway (2015-2019) and Sligo (2008-2013) boss brings a wealth of experience to Leeside having managed both Connacht counties for five years each.

The midfielder won two All-Ireland titles with Galway in 1998 and 2001, winning three All-Stars during his playing career.

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín will join Kieran Murphy’s Cork minor hurling team as coach for the 2023 season.