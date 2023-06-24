Galway hold off Tipperary fightback to set up All-Ireland semi-final clash with Limerick

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Galway 1-20 Tipperary 1-18

Galway manager Henry Shefflin reacts as Mark Kehoe of Tipperary is tackled by Darren Morrissey of Galway during their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway cleansed the pain of losing the Leinster final and booked an All-Ireland semi-final date with champions Limerick in two weeks, a repeat of last year’s meeting, with victory over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

The result isn’t a shock but Galway went in as outsiders, a team hurt by Kilkenny’s late raid in Croke Park, leaving them with a formidable path to winning a first MacCarthy Cup since 2017.

The first of those hurdles has been cleared and they will carry tremendous momentum into the next one against the team aiming for a fourth All-Ireland in succession, a destination that doesn’t look as clear-cut as it did earlier in the year when the romped to victory in the league final against Kilkenny.

Conor Whelan scored 1-4 and could have had three more goals, while Cianan Fahy also had a late goal effort brilliantly saved by Rhys Shelly. The Galway defence was outstanding and laid the foundation for the win.

This was the 16th meeting of these rivals in the championship since their paths memorably converged in the 1980s. The first sparks were lit with the 1987 All-Ireland semi-final in the summer of Tipperary’s Munster reawakening and it has been a consuming match-up ever since.

The rivalry is defined by the absorbing matches it has thrown up and the nail-biting margins, the balance of power never settling in one place for long. No county had won more than two matches in succession over that period of 36 years. Worryingly for the superstitious of Galway allegiance, their county had been successful in the last two meetings.

Breaking that pattern was not going to be easy after suffering a cruel loss in the Leinster final. Kilkenny picked their pockets in the last yard of the journey, after Galway built a two-point lead from eight points down, the second Leinster final loss for Henry Shefflin’s side to his own county.

Brittle temperament has been a charge laid at the Galway door but there was sympathy for them after the latest setback given the fight and resilience shown in the team.

The hurling never sparkled in a tame and hesitant first half, crunching challenges before the throw-in failing to translate into absorbing play once it started. Galway were more up to the pitch, ending 0-10 to 0-7 clear at the interval after the teams were level six times, and creating three goals chances, all falling to Whelan.

​Twice he rounded Cathal Barrett only to see Shelly save the first attempt, while Whelan lost the ball in the next opening on his run to goal. The third was a neatly crafted move involving Fahy and Kevin Cooney but Whelan’s shot was saved by Shelly again, Galway ending with a point in compensation, a third for Whelan in the first half,

They used Cathal Mannion in a deep-lying role while the Galway full-back line defended exceptionally well to diminish the Tipp attacking threat.

Only once was there a sniff of goal when Séamus Callanan soloed down the middle but Gearóid McInerney made a block.

Rarely over the course of hurling history has a team not needed a good stomach and strong constitution for the fight when playing Tipperary. Last year saw them lose all their Munster matches in a depressing slump but under Liam Cahill the fire has been restored, and they have the sneaking regard of a growing constituency as a potential All-Ireland winner. They demolished Offaly a week ago and even though the gulf between the teams devalued any robust analysis it was clear that the team had a renewed hunger and aggression after the shock of losing to Waterford in Munster, when forfeiting a place in the Munster final and nearly the championship itself.

Tipp never found top gear in the first half and took time to find it in the second, with Noel McGrath seeing three point efforts drift wide, Tipp taking off Mark Kehoe and Callanan at half-time.

Galway opened an eight-point lead with four scores unanswered in the second half, inspired by a goal 20 ends in from Whelan. But Tipp gradually improved and got bounce off the bench with Gearóid O’Connor making a significant impact, scoring four in reply to leave themselves 0-14 to 1-15 behind after 58 minutes. Four minutes later John McGrath, who replaced his brother, hit the net with a brilliant ground stroke. They had it back to a point but Tom Monaghan hit three points after coming off the bench, one of the Galway heroes.

Scorers – Galway: E Niland 0-8 (7f); C Whelan 1-4; T Monaghan 0-3; C Fahy 0-2; J Cooney, R Glennon, D Burke 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Forde 0-10 (8f); J McGrath 1-0; A Tynan, S Kennedy 0-2 each; G O’Connor, M Breen, R Maher, J Ryan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; C Mannion, D Burke, P Mannion; S Linnane, J Cooney; B Concannon, C Fahy, D Glennon; C Whelan, K Cooney, E Niland. Subs: T Monaghan for Glennon (48); C Cooney for Concannon (54); J Flynn for K Cooney (62); F Burke for McInerney (64); L Collins for Fahy (73).

Tipperary: R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, E Connolly; B O’Mara, R Maher, D McCormack; C Stakelum, N McGrath; A Tynan, J Forde, S Kennedy; J Morris, S Callanan, M Kehoe. Subs: C Bowe for Kehoe (ht); G O’Connor for Callanan (ht); Johnny Ryan for Stakelum (49); J McGrath for N McGrath (53); Jack Ryan for Tynan (72).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).