GAA umpire ‘left bleeding’ after alleged assault during Dublin minor hurling game

An eyewitness said the man could be seen with blood pouring from a head injury after the game between Naomh Fionnbarra and Clanna Gael Fontenoy was called off.

An GAA umpire was allegedly assaulted during a minor hurling league game in South Dublin suburb this morning.

The umpire was allegedly set upon by at least two people as the match was being played at Sean Moore Park in Sandymount.

The witness said: “It’s the worst incident I’ve ever seen.”

The incident took place at around 11.30am this morning. It’s understood two players had been sent off, and after this happened, the “game turned nasty".

“The referee abandoned the match after the umpire was assaulted by a number of people,” the witness said.

“His head was injured and he was bleeding. People got a doctor but blood was pumping from his head. This was an under 18s hurling match. It’s disgraceful.”

The source said that one man, who was believed to have been involved in the alleged assault, had fled the scene in his car.

“The umpire was down on the ground and all the mammies ran over to help him,” the source said.

A huge crowd had run towards one end of the pitch in a bid to prevent the alleged assault worsening.

Gardai were called and the injured umpire was given medical treatment. He was said to be “badly shaken".

“He’s a lovely fella, a valued umpire,” the source said. “This is absolutely not on,” he added.

The Irish Independent has contacted both clubs who were playing at the time of the incident, as well as An Garda Siochana, to seek comment.