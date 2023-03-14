GAA to take no further against Armagh and Donegal players after League scuffle
An Armagh player and a Donegal player were picked up on camera trading punches off the ball during their round five game in the Athletic Grounds
The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has opted not to pursue retrospective cases against a number of players involved in incidents during the last round of the National Football League.
An Armagh player and a Donegal player were picked up on camera trading punches off the ball during their round five game in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday week last but no charges have been laid.
Roscommon’s Enda Smith has avoided a possible charge when he appeared to plant his foot on the back of Matthew Ruane’s leg as the Mayo midfielder lay on the ground in their Hyde Park game. The CCCC decided the evidence wasn’t sufficient enough.
CCCC investigated an altercation at the end of the Armagh/Donegal league game last year that resulted in five players facing suspensions but a trio of Armagh players were successful with their hearings. Two Donegal players accepted their sanctions.
Meanwhile, Dublin’s first league game against Meath in Navan for 35 years is a sell-out.
The Páirc Tailteann attendance has been capped at just over 11,000 for the game which can see Dublin confirm a quick return to Division 1 if they win.
