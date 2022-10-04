Former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy rubbishes report of Roscommon appointment
KIERAN DONAGHY has rubbished a local newspaper report – emanating from Mayo, of all places – that he was set to be installed as new senior football manager in Roscommon.
“Absolute rubbish,” tweeted the Kerry great and current Armagh coach.
“I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA.
“What has happened to fact checking a story these days?” he added. “WhatsApp rumours are a scary thing.”
Roscommon sources, contacted independently tonight, were equally mystified about a report published online by The Connaught Telegraph which claimed that Donaghy was about to fill the role vacated by Anthony Cunningham and that fellow Kerry legend Paul Galvin would be part of his backroom team.
And Armagh sources were equally insistent that Donaghy was not Roscommon bound.
The 2006 Footballer of the Year has already made his coaching mark with Armagh, helping to propel Kieran McGeeney’s team via an impressive ‘back door’ run to this year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they eventually fell to Galway in a penalty shootout.
A full county board meeting was taking place in Roscommon tonight, but on the agenda was the ratification of new U-20 boss Noel Dunning and his management team.
