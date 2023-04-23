Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus to be laid to rest in Mayo this week

The Mayo All-Ireland winner died “peacefully” yesterday aged 93 at Moy Ridge nursing home in Ballina.

Former GAA President Dr Mick Loftus will be laid to rest this Tuesday.

Dr Mick will repose at Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA Club, St Tiernan’s Park, Ballina Rd, Crossmolina on Monday evening from 4pm until 7pm.

Mourners can also pay their respects to the sporting legend at his funeral at St Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina on Tuesday 12pm, followed by burial in Crossmolina Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary; stepmother Mai; brothers Dr Benny, Marty, Kevin, Dan; and sister Ettie.

The former north Mayo coroner is survived by his wife Edie; children Michael, Orla, Patrick and Dr Joe; daughters-in-law Dr Eleanor, Monica, and Jordan; son-in-law Donal; his ten grandchildren; brothers Dr Declan, Finian, Dr Colm, Shane, Liam; and sister Siobhan; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; extended family; neighbours; and “many friends who knew and loved Dr Mickey within medical and GAA communities.”

Dr Mick was the last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland winning Sam Maguire squad.

He had the unique distinction of winning an All-Ireland medal, refereeing two All-Ireland finals (1965 and 1968) and serving as GAA president between 1985 and 1988.

He played at minor level for Mayo and later featured on the Mayo junior football team winning All-Ireland medals in 1950 and 1957 when he was team captain.

He featured on the senior squad between 1949 and 1953 and was a substitute in the 1951 All-Ireland final when Mayo defeated Meath in the senior decider but didn’t feature in the game.

During a distinguished administration career in the Association he served as president of the Connacht GAA council before his election to the highest office.

From Crossmolina, he served as the local doctor in the community for decades and also served a coroner for North Mayo.

The life-long pioneer was outspoken on the issue of alcohol abuse and questioned the involvement of the drinks industry in major sporting events and festivals, frequently speaking out against the GAA’s decision to allow alcohol sponsorship.

In protest against the Association’s decision to link up with Guinness, who sponsored the All-Ireland hurling championship for a period during the 1990s, he refused to attend All-Ireland hurling finals.