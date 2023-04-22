Former GAA president and Mayo All-Ireland winner Mick Loftus dies aged 93
He had the unique distinction of winning an All-Ireland medal, refereeing two All-Ireland finals (1965 and 1968) and serving as GAA president between 1985 and 1988.
The death has been announced of Dr Mick Loftus, a former president of the GAA. He was 93.
He was also the last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland winning Sam Maguire squad.
While studying in University College, Galway he won three Sigerson Cup medals having begun his GAA playing career with St Muredach’s College in Ballina.
He played at minor level for Mayo and later featured on the Mayo junior football team winning All-Ireland medals in 1950 and 1957 when he was team captain.
He featured on the senior squad between 1949 and 1953 and was a substitute in the 1951 All-Ireland final when Mayo defeated Meath in the senior decider but didn’t feature in the game.
During a distinguished administration career in the Association he served as president of the Connacht GAA council before his election to the highest office.
He was president of the GAA when the association first sent an official GAA team to compete against an Australian Rules team in what was then known as the Compromise Rules series in 1986.
Under the management of the late Kevin Heffernan and the captaincy of Kerry’s Jack O’Shea Ireland won the series 2-1.
From Crossmolina he served as the local doctor in the community for decades and also served a coroner for North Mayo. A life-long Pioneer the late Dr Loftus was outspoken on the issue of alcohol abuse.
He questioned the level of the involvement of the drinks industry in major sporting events and festivals and frequently spoke out against the GAA’s decision to allow alcohol sponsorship.
In protest against the Association’s decision to link up with Guinness who sponsored the All-Ireland hurling championship for a period during the 1990s he didn’t attend All-Ireland hurling finals.
