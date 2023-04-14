Find out the scenarios that could see Meath, Cork and Kildare dumped out of the All-Ireland series

The new format in the race for the Sam Maguire could see some big names missing out

It is doubtful whether Meath football fans ever got too worked up about how Clare fared in the Munster football championship. Well, they will now – but it is too late.

Everything changed last Sunday afternoon when Clare corner-back Cillian Rouine fisted a dramatic winning point against Cork deep in injury time in the Munster semi-final in Ennis.

It was only the second time ever Clare beat Cork in the provincial football series. The ripples caused by the upset spread all the way to the Royal County. Welcome to championship 2023.

Up until then the myriad of perpetuations and possibilities surrounding the new-look All-Ireland series had been essentially theoretical.

Only GAA anoraks really knew the implications of the new format.

Now, finally, we have a real life example.

So, to recap: Clare’s victory means either themselves or Limerick – who were both relegated from Division 2 – will contest the Munster final and automatically qualify for the Sam Maguire series.

The knock-on effect is that Meath, the sixth-placed team in Division 2 and seven times winners of the All-Ireland, may now be relegated to play in the secondary Tailteann Cup this summer.

Colm O’Rourke’s team still have control of their destiny – but they need to reach the Leinster final in order to secure their place in the Sam series.

Failing that, they have one other fallback position – if neighbours Westmeath, who are on the same side of the draw, qualify for the final it may open up a spot for Meath, depending on results in the other provinces.

Yes, it is complicated.

As always the devil is in the detail. At face value the new format appears straightforward.

The top 16th placed teams feature in the Sam Maguire series, the other 16 and New York (unless they reach the Connacht final) play in the Tailteann Cup.

Had the GAA been brave and dumped the outdated provincial championships, it would eliminate all the anomalies in one fell swoop.

Instead, we have a hybrid system, which has the potential to throw up all kind of curved balls.

The eight counties who qualify for the four provincial finals are guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire series, regardless of how they performed in the league – and a place is also reserved for the Tailteann Cup winners (Westmeath).

So, only the top seven finishers in the Allianz League – the top six teams in Division 1, (Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Kerry, Tyrone and Monaghan) together with Division 2 winners Dublin have qualified for the Sam Maguire series via the league.

It was assumed most of these teams would reach their respective provincial finals, freeing up places in the Sam Maguire championship for the Division 2 runners-up Derry, the counties relegated from Division One (Donegal and Armagh) as well as the teams that finished third (Louth), fourth (Cork), fifth (Kildare), sixth (Meath) in Division 2 and the Division 3 winners (Cavan) if they didn’t qualify by reaching their provincial finals.

If Mickey Graham's Cavan reach the Ulster final, it could spell trouble for Kildare participation in Sam series unless the reach the Leinster final. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The first fly in the ointment landed when the Connacht championship draw pitted Sligo, New York, London and Leitrim on the one side, meaning a county that played in Division 4 – or in the case of New York didn’t play in the Allianz League – was guaranteed a place in the Connacht final and the Sam Maguire series.

Effectively, this knocked out the Division 3 winners.

Clare’s win last Sunday knocked out the next lowest ranking league team, Meath.

Now, the big question is whether this domino effect might continue.

Let’s examine the worst-case scenario: Kerry fail to reach the Munster final; either Laois or Wicklow and Offaly reach the Leinster final and the Ulster decider features Fermanagh and either Cavan or Down.

In this scenario Kildare, Cork, Louth, Donegal and Armagh would all miss out on the Sam Maguire series. Realistically, this is not going to happen.

Kerry and Dublin are virtually assured of a place in their provincial finals. And, in Ulster, it’s unlikely Fermanagh will beat both Derry, and the winners of the Tyrone v Monaghan quarter-final.

But on the other side of the Ulster draw Cavan and Down will fancy their chances against Armagh and Donegal respectively – and if either Mickey Graham’s side or Conor Laverty’s team make the decider, then Kildare are almost certainly out of the Sam Maguire series.

In this scenario they can only qualify by upsetting the odds and beating Dublin – assuming they first take care of Wicklow.

Even though they missed out on promotion and are still reeling after the shock death of their manager Liam Kearns, Offaly won’t fear either Meath or the winners of the Louth v Westmeath quarter-final.

And if Offaly get to the Leinster final, it also spells it spells danger for Kildare.

And if there are upsets in both Ulster and Leinster, Cork are gone as well – and the Rebels’ fate is sealed because they cannot reach the Munster final.

Had the GAA delegates who voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new format at last year’s Congress known then what they know now, one wonders whether they would have been so enthusiastic about the idea.

As the Latin scholars would say ‘caveat emptor’ – let the buyer beware.