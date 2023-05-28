Email address at centre of Nicola Gallagher abuse claims controversy deleted

A spokesperson for the Derry Board said they had “rigorously checked” their system and had no record of receiving an email about the allegations

The former wife of GAA Derry coach Rory Gallagher has thanked “everyone for all the love and support” she has received after accusing ex- husband of domestic abuse. Earlier this week, Nicola Gallagher said she has spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband in a lengthy post on Facebook.

15 April 2023; Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates a point during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Fermanagh and Derry at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The official contact email for the Derry GAA Board has been deleted from its website following the controversy over domestic abuse claims made by Nicola Gallagher.

Ms Gallagher went public earlier this month with abuse claims against her estranged husband, former Derry footballer manager Rory Gallagher.

Ms Gallagher said her father had emailed the Derry Board in May 2022 about the allegations, but claimed nothing was done about it.

In response, a spokesperson for the Derry Board said they had “rigorously checked” their email system and had no record of “receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that”.

However, sources close to Ms Gallagher’s family said the address to which the 2022 email was sent was the same contact address, administrator.derry@gaa.ie, which was on the Derry Board’s website last week.

That email address has now been deleted from the website.

When asked by the Sunday World why the address had been deleted, a board spokesperson said: “Following a full examination of the ‘administrator.derry@gaa.ie’ email address by the GAA at Central Level, Derry GAA was advised on completion of that audit to remove the email address from its website as it is no longer in use.”

The spokesperson said the administrator.derry@gaa.ie email address was last accessed in April 2021 and was deactivated in February 2022.

Sources have said the email account was managed by a person who previously worked as an administrator for Derry GAA.

The Derry Board spokesperson added they have now been in contact with Ms Gallagher’s father following the allegations made by his daughter.

In recent weeks, Rory Gallagher announced he was resigning as Derry football manager.

The Fermanagh man had earlier agreed to “step back” from the role ahead of Derry’s Ulster final win over Armagh.

However, he has now stepped down permanently from the role following the allegations made by his wife.

Earlier this month, Ms Gallagher posted a number of abuse allegations on Facebook against her husband spanning a period of more than two decades.

Mr Gallagher responded to the accusations in a statement given through his solicitor, saying the claims had “been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The PSNI confirmed it had investigated incidents previously and submitted files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in 2022.

The PPS concluded there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter in the courts.

Gallagher (44) played for both his native Fermanagh and Cavan during his GAA career.

He later managed the Donegal and Fermanagh teams, and was appointed Derry boss in 2019, leading them to Ulster Championship glory and the All-Ireland semi-finals last year and this month’s Ulster final.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Ms Gallagher claimed Derry and Fermanagh GAA officials had been made aware of the domestic abuse allegations.

Ms Gallagher said her father, Gerry Rooney, had emailed Derry management on May 25 last year detailing the claims.

However, the Derry GAA Board said it had “no record” of any email correspondence of that sort.

“It was reported in the weekend media that Derry GAA did not respond to an email relating to these allegations which was reportedly sent on May 25 2022,” a board spokesperson said last week.

“We have rigorously checked our email system and we have no record of receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that.

“Derry GAA was unaware of these allegations until they emerged last week. We condemn all forms of domestic violence and we encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Fermanagh GAA also said they had not received any “official complaints” and said they did “not condone any form of domestic abuse”.

Last week, the PPS said they were aware of the comments made by Mrs Gallagher and would contact her “to discuss her concerns”.