Dublin superfans hope horse and cart brings them luck on All Ireland final day

29/7/23 Dublin superfan Christy Gunning with his horse Jack at his home in Clonshaugh in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Dublin superfans will be making their way to Drumdondra by horse and cart today in the hope it brings luck to the Dubs in their All-Ireland final clash with Kerry.

Christy ‘Flower’ Gunning and pals including Dublin historian Gerry Cooley making their way to Croke Park on horse and cart covered in a sea of blue flags has become a regular sight on All-Ireland final days.

Christy from Clonshaugh in north Dublin, said Dublin have won every time he makes the pilgrimage from his home to Drumcondra on All-Ireland final day.

Christy has mapped out his route into Drumcondra from Clonshaugh and through Coolock village stopping off in pubs along the way playing tunes on guitars and banjos.

“Then we’ll go by Donnycarney Church and say a decade of the rosary. We’re not religious but it’s a thing we always do. Then we pull into Kavanagh’s and then head in towards Clonliffe House.”

Christy said he won’t be drinking himself as he’s the designated driver and is recovering from a hip operation.

Christy said that on the trip he will be remembering his good pal Tommy ‘Molly Malone’ Broughan who sadly passed away in 2020.

Tommy, from Cabra, died in September at the age of 89. He was well-known to Dubs fans for dressing up as Molly Malone at the games.

Christy drove his horse and cart for Tommy’s funeral which was attended by thousands of mourners.

“He was a great character. He must have been at hundreds of Dublin matches.”

Meanwhile, Kerry fans will be hoping Christy’s cart journey fails to bring Dublin any luck today.

One man praying for a Kerry win is the son and namesake of one of the Kingdom’s greatest-ever players. In 1978, Mikey Sheehy Sr scored one of the most famous goals in the history of Gaelic football. It came in that year’s All-Ireland final against Dublin when Kerry halted Dublin’s three-in-a-row bid. ​

Mikey Sheehy Jr is too young to remember his dad’s playing days, but he does recall the excitement in the house leading up to All-Ireland finals.

“I can still remember the buzz and the build-up of the week of the game,” he said. “People calling, the well wishers.”

Mikey Jr – a county councillor and former mayor of Tralee – will travel to Croke Park on Sunday with his wife and three daughters.

“I have three stone-mad GAA girls in my house now, and the excitement is like any household in the Kingdom this week,” he said.

Kerry has been transformed into a sea of green and gold. However, if you look hard enough, some pockets of blue are detectable.

One such pocket is the home of Marcella and Fergal Mulvanny in Templenoe. Marcella is originally from the parish while Fergal is from Dublin.

Their children, Cara and Davin, are sporting half-and-half jerseys. However, as Kerry is their home, they are leaning toward the green and gold.

“There is great excitement. The children are trying to figure out who to support but definitely leaning towards Kerry with the atmosphere here at the moment,” said Ms Mulvanny.

Jersey sales have been high, says Brian Hennebery of Hennebery’s Sports in Tralee.

“Sales have been very good this year – as good as every other. Kerry v Dublin always generates a bit of excitement,” he said.