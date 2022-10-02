Dublin GAA star Brian Mullins remembered as a ‘hero’ as funeral details announced

The former midfielder died on Friday at the age of 68 after a short illness at St Francis Hospice, Raheny “surrounded by family”.

Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins will be laid to rest this Wednesday.

Brian is survived by his partner Elizabeth, wife Helen, sons Bernard, Pádraig and Nathan, daughter Jackie, and grandchildren Luke, Adam, Eva, Alex, Grace, Sophie, Daniel, Sadie, Zack, and Kodie.

He will repose in Jennings Funeral Home on Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, on Tuesday 4 October from 12pm to 4.30pm.

A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30am at St Vincent de Paul Church, Griffith Avenue, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery Extension.

Dublin's Brian Mullins shoots past Kerry goalkeeper Charlie Neligan to score his side's goal in the 1976 All-Ireland Final. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

The St Vincent's man played a significant part in the Dublin football renaissance under Kevin Heffernan in the 1970s, winning four All-Ireland medals across his career.

Mullins won nine Leinster titles with Dublin in addition to two league titles and was an Allstar in 1976 and '77, years when he was at the peak of his powers.

Mullins was briefly part of a Dublin management team, along with Sean Doherty and Tony Hanahoe, in 1986 and he went on to manage Derr between 1996 and '98, winning a league and an Ulster title.

He was also deeply immersed in St Vincent's in recent years, both as manager and chairman and was the Director of Sport at UCD.

Tributes are being played to the talented sportsman online, with many fans remembering him as their personal heroes and passing on their condolences to his family.

Brian Mullins pictured in August 1983. Picture by Ray McManus

One person wrote: “Sincere condolences to Elizabeth, Helen, all the Mullins Family, friends and neighbours.

“Brian was a true blue colossus and a major driving force of the legendary Dublin teams of the 1970s and 1980s.

“Thank you Brian for all your warrior-like performances that gave us Dubs fantastic memories, brightened up our city and left a unforgettably positive impact on our lives. Rest In Peace Brian.”

Another said: “The first player to really influence and inspire me growing up in the early 80's supporting the dubs and playing locally.

“One of the most memorable moments being when Dick Fields (Naomh Barrog and Scoil Lorcain) had Brian come over to our school from Greendale to show us Sam after the 83 final. Thank you for the memories and contribution to Irish society.

“Sincerest condolences on behalf of my family and myself to all of Brians family and friends.”

And a third penned: “My childhood hero watching the Dubs. Rest in peace Brian. A true legend.”