Dublin claim All-Ireland Ladies senior football title with five-point win over Kerry

Dublin 0-18 Kerry 1-10

Leah Caffrey of Dublin in action against Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry during the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin have got their hands on the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football title for a sixth time with a resounding victory over Kerry in front of a crowd of 45,326 at Croke Park.

The Sky Blues led from the opening exchanges and deservedly claimed the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020.

Manager Mick Bohan has now led his side another All-Ireland victory after a three-year wait with Hannah Tyrell prominent throughout, scoring eight points.

Carla Rowe notched four points as the ‘Jackies’ marched on despite a late Kerry flourish that included a goal to cut the gap down to five points.

More to follow...