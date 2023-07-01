Dublin aiming to extend unique record in showdown with Mayo

All Ireland quarter-final is the showpiece event of Sunday’s sporting diary

18 June 2023; Dublin manager Dessie Farrell before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Dublin and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

14 August 2021; Patrick Durcan of Mayo is tackled by Cormac Costello of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

They last suffered defeat in the last eight of the All-Ireland series when they were trashed by eventual champions Kerry (1-24; 1-7) in the 2009 quarter-final.

Dublin manager Pat Gilroy infamously suggested his players looked like ‘startled earwigs’ in the first 15 minutes of the rout.

The scale of the loss prompted Gilroy – who will be back on the sideline today as Dessie Farrell’s assistant – to initiate a clear-out and reboot the squad.

What happened afterwards is history with Dublin winning eight All-Ireland titles in ten seasons.

In 2010 Dublin beat Tyrone in the quarter-final (they lost narrowly to eventual champions Cork in the semi-final) They have remain unbeaten in last eight encounters ever since.

There were no quarter-finals played in 2018 and 2018 when the Super 8 format was used and during the Covid-19 impacted championship in 2020 and 2021 the provincial winners advanced directly to the last four.

What is striking about the figures (see table) is how consistent Mayo have been though they have repeatedly failed to secure an All-Ireland title.

In the period examined (2010-2022) they have contested the All-Ireland semi-final in ten of those campaigns having begun the run in 2011 – they were beaten by Longford in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2010.

They missed out in 2018 after losing to Kildare in the famous ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ qualifier while last year they were beaten by Kerry in the quarter-final.

Even before this dominant period for the Dubs they had turned the Leinster championship into a personal fiefdom winning the Delaney Cup every season since 2005 with the exception of a hiccup in 2010.

On the other hand Mayo’s record in the Connacht series is far more patchy even though they did win five provincial titles in a row between 2011 and 2015. Between 2005 and 2010 they won the Nestor Cup on just two occasions (2006 and 2009).

Post 2015 their record is even patcher as they won just two titles in the Covid-19 impacted 2020 and 2021 when, ironically, there was no backdoor in the All-Ireland series.

Perhaps until it comes to All-Ireland finals – they have lost six since 2012 – they thrive on jeopardy.

This is the first clash between the counties in an All-Ireland quarter-final but historically Dublin has been the dominant in these duels winning 11 of their 18 clashes dating back to 1906.

There have been four draws – Dublin won all the replays while Mayo’s three wins were all achieved in semi-finals (2006, 2012 and 2021).

All-Ireland SFC semi-final appearances in the last decade (2010-2022)

Dublin 13

Kerry, Mayo 10 each

Tyrone 6

Donegal 3

Galway, Tipperary, Cork 2 each

Monaghan, Cavan, Derry, Down 1 each.

2010: Cork, Down, Dublin, Kerry

2011: Dublin, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo

2012: Donegal, Mayo, Cork, Dublin

2013: Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, Tyrone

2014: Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Dublin

2015: Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Mayo

2016: Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, Tipperary

2017: Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, Tyrone

2018: Dublin, Tyrone, Galway, Monaghan*

2019: Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone*

2020: Dublin, Mayo, Cavan, Tipperary **

2021: Tyrone, Mayo, Kerry, Dublin**

2022: Kerry, Galway, Dublin, Derry.

*(Super 8 format)

**(straight knockout format due to Covid-19 restrictions)