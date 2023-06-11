Drama in Croke Park as Kilkenny snatch Leinster title from Galway with goal in last play

But then you know what they say about Cats and nine lives.

Mikey Butler of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

Munster hurling may have lorded the small ball narrative this season, but it was more than given a run for its money by this year’s utterly absorbing Leinster final.

Five minutes of injury-time had been signalled and, as the clock hit 75 minutes, Galway already appeared to have two hands on the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

But then you know what they say about Cats and nine lives.

Kilkenny, who led by eight points at one stage of this Croke Park thriller, now appeared on the cusp of a two-point defeat.

But a frenetic final attack, which at one stage appeared to be bottled up in a cul-de-sac near the Hogan Stand touchline, took a dramatic twist when Pádraic Mannion, who had lost his hurl, kicked the ball clear … but straight to Kilkenny sub Cillian Buckley.

The veteran jinked inside one despairing tackle and then pulled the trigger, his low drive finding the bottom right corner of Éanna Murphy’s net.

There wasn’t even time for one last play, and distraught maroon jerseys fell to the turf in disbelief while Kilkenny celebrated their 75th Leinster title – and another four-in-a-row.

Brian Cody had won the first three of those; now Derek Lyng’s tenure has been crowned by silverware in his first season, after a captivating contest that had a 24,483 attendance on the edge of their seats.

Galway entered this final on the back of a schizophrenic display against Dublin – a commendable second half fightback to parity coming after a truly awful first half – and with Henry Shefflin under pressure to deliver silverware in this, his second season at the helm.

Derek Lyng was hoping to build to Brian Cody’s final legacy of a Leinster three-in-a-row, but Kilkenny had also shown flashes of inconsistency during their round-robin campaign, culminating in a surprise defeat to Wexford on the last day.

If anything, some 11th hour changes to the announced line-ups appear to slightly favour the Tribesmen, with Cathal Mannion deemed fit enough to start in place of Ronan Glennon whereas Kilkenny lost Mikey Carey and Richie Reid not just to the starting team but the match-day 26. Their berths at wing-back and midfield were filled by Conor Fogarty and Cian Kenny respectively.

This time out, unlike against the Dubs, Galway started like an express train, accelerating 0-6 to 0-1 ahead. But then Kilkenny hit them with a sucker-punch eighth minute goal from Martin Keoghan, who capitalised on the approach play of Kenny and David Blanchfield and, even as he fell to earth, batted a smart finish past Murphy.

This set in train a roller-coaster game that went through multiple oscillations. Kilkenny added the next five points after Keoghan’s goal to lead by three.

But then Conor Whelan – a deserving Man of the Match, even in heart-breaking defeat – sneaked in behind two Kilkenny defenders to gather a long clearance from Cathal Mannion and rifle home Galway’s opening goal on 17 minutes. All square again, and a wind-backed Galway tagged on the next three points before Kilkenny struck again with an equalising goal on 24 minutes.

This was all the work of sub Walter Walsh, an influential replacement for the injured Keoghan, who outfield Fintan Burke and then accelerated goalward before picking his spot brilliantly, low to the left corner.

At half-time the sides were level again (2-9 to 1-12) but after Cathal Mannion restored the lead for Galway on the resumption, Kilkenny established a third-quarter vice-grip.

They were aided by the collector’s item of a Mikey Butler goal on 39 minutes – the wandering corner-back was released by Blanchfield up the right wing and then unleashed a superb angled finish.

Evan Niland hit back with a free (one of his 12 points) but when the Cats reeled off the next six points, they led by eight and it looked game over.

From somewhere, Galway summoned a comeback. More precisely, they were ignited by a 50th minute goal from sub Jason Flynn, Whelan the provider.

This sparked renewed hope in the previously flagging Tribesmen, and three more Whelan points (bringing his haul to 1-6) left them a goal behind on 62 minutes.

They followed up with the next three scores, via Brian Concannon, a Niland free and another Niland effort from play – to draw level after 67 minutes.

Kilkenny sub Billy Drennan edged Kilkenny back in front, but then Galway appeared to have timed their surge to perfection with three injury-time points from Kevin Cooney, a Niland free and Concannon.

They were on the cusp of glory … until disaster struck.

Kilkenny march on to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Galway must somehow regroup and come again at the quarter-final stage, but this performance – if not the result – offers some hope.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (6f), W Walsh 1-2, M Keoghan, M Butler, C Buckley 1-0 each, E Cody 0-3, C Kenny, J Donnelly 0-2 each, D Blanchfield, P Walsh, B Drennan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Niland 0-12 (8f), C Whelan 1-6, B Concannon, K Cooney 0-3 each, J Flynn 1-0, J Cooney, C Mannion 0-1 each.

KILKENNY – E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, D Corcoran; C Kenny, P Deegan; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, T Phelan; B Ryan, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Subs: W Walsh for Keoghan (inj 19), P Walsh for Fogarty (52), C Buckley for Corcoran (58), T Clifford Phelan (62), B Drennan for Ryan (68).

GALWAY – É Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, C Mannion; T Monaghan, E Niland, C Whelan; B Concannon, K Cooney, C Cooney.

Subs: J Flynn for Monaghan (47), S Linnane for C Cooney (60), TJ Brennan for Morrissey (inj 64).

REF – S Stack (Dublin)