Domestic abuse allegations against Rory Gallagher an ‘open secret’ in GAA circles

29 May 2022; Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Derry GAA chiefs have refused to say if they were aware of domestic abuse allegations against Rory Gallagher when he was appointed manager of the county’s football team.

Gallagher, who took on the job in September 2019, announced on Friday evening he was “stepping back” from the Derry manager’s role following claims of domestic abuse by his estranged wife earlier this week.

It has been suggested that allegations against Gallagher, who was due to lead his side in today’s Ulster football final against Armagh, were an “open secret” within GAA circles for several years.

Sources have told the Sunday World the Derry GAA Board have known about the allegations for at least a year.

When contacted yesterday, the county board declined to comment on when they became aware of the allegations against the father-of-three.

The county board also refused to clarify whether Gallagher’s decision in “stepping back” as Derry manager means he has resigned or whether he may return to the role at a later date.

In his statement on Friday, Gallagher said he had informed the Derry board he was "stepping back” as Derry senior football manager with “immediate effect”.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority,” he said.

Sources close to the Derry board have said there has been intense activity behind the scenes in recent days following the claims from Gallagher’s wife.

There had been growing pressure for Gallagher to resign, with SDLP MLA Cara Hunter calling for him to quit on Friday, shortly before he issued his latest statement.

It is understood Sinn Fein representatives had also been in contact with the Derry county board in relation to Gallagher’s position.

There had been plans for a protest in support of domestic abuse victims at today’s final.

However, it is unclear whether any protests will now take place given that Gallagher will not be involved in the match.

The family of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally are expected to use the occasion to continue to highlight their “Justice for Natalie” campaign.

Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her home last December.

Her boyfriend, Stephen McCullagh, has been charged with her murder.

Since Ms McNally’s death, her family, who are big Armagh supporters, have worked closely with the GAA to highlight the issue of domestic violence.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Ms McNally’s brother, Brendan, in apparent reference to Mrs Gallagher’s allegations against her husband, described what he had read as “harrowing”.

“There should be no lack of courage for the correct action to be taken,” he wrote.

However, one prominent GAA source has criticised how the Derry board’s chairperson, John Keenan, and his “inner circle” handled the situation in recent days.

Accusing them of “burying their heads in the sand”, the source said resignations were needed to restore “dignity to the board and Derry GAA”.

However, when contacted yesterday in relation to this criticism, a spokesperson for the board said: "Derry GAA Executive Committee rejects these baseless assertions in relation to our chair, John Keenan. Decisions were taken in consultation with Board members."

Earlier in the week, the board had issued a statement in which it condemned all forms of domestic violence.

“We encourage anyone who had experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately,” it said.

A statement from Ulster GAA said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.

“We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

Gallagher, 44, played for both his native Fermanagh and Cavan during his GAA career.

He later managed the Donegal and Fermanagh teams, and was appointed Derry boss in 2019, leading them to Ulster Championship glory and the All-Ireland semi—finals last year.

Derry assistant manager Ciaran Meenagh will be in charge of the team for today’s match in Clones.

The game is set to be played in front of a sell-out 30,000 crowd.