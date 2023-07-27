Diarmuid Connolly reveals how Dublin can take care of David Clifford

Connolly sees weak defence as the “one blot on his copybook” and feels Dublin should seek to get him backtracking more.

Former Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly wants his old colleagues to test David Clifford’s willingness to defend in an effort to get him out of his comfort zone in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Connolly does not see Dublin opting to double-mark the reigning Footballer of the Year who did such damage against them in the first half of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and is sure the responsibility to man-mark him will fall to Mick Fitzsimons or David Byrne.

But Connolly sees weak defence as the “one blot on his copybook” and feels Dublin should seek to get him backtracking more.

Clifford was deep in his own defence clearing up in the latter stages of their All-Ireland semi-final win over Derry.

“Philly McMahon did it to ‘Gooch’ many, many moons ago (2015 All-Ireland final). Can we see the same? Can we see David Clifford running under the Cusack Stand, chasing a Lee Gannon up the field to maybe get a tackle on? I’ve watched David Clifford a lot this year, I don’t see him coming back past the ’45 to defend or help out his team.

“That, for me, is a negative for Clifford but it’s also an advantage for Dublin if they can get that right and have him going back the field rather than standing in front of the goal picking up loose balls.

“Some people are throwing Seán MacMahon in left field to pick him up because maybe he has the pace and power to match him but I don’t see Dessie (Farrell) making that big call. Fitzy (Mick Fitzsimons) did well for patches against Monaghan, he’s Dublin’s number one man-marker at the moment. But for me, it’s all about cutting off the supply of ball going into Clifford. It’s about that middle eight. Clifford is going to get ball in his hands. He’s going to score. Similar with what’s going to happen at the other end with Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan.”

Connolly, like his former colleague Paddy Andrews, wants to see Ciarán Kilkenny restored to wing-forward where he should be joined by Colm Basquel at centre-forward and Seán Bugler, if recovered from a calf injury, on the other wing.

“I think Kerry fear him (Kilkenny). I think he always gets the measure of whoever marks him. Usually it’s (Tadhg) Morley. I just feel he gives more from the start than he does off the bench,” said Connolly at a BoyleSports’ pre-All-Ireland media event.

“I love Ciarán Kilkenny, I think he is a super player, Dublin’s stalwart of the last five and 10 years.

“Maybe it’s horses for courses that Dessie Farrell wasn’t picking him from the start but I’d love to see him at 10 and Bugler on the other wing and then maybe Basquel at centre-forward.

"I think that’s where he’s (Basquel) better, out the field. He runs harder lines, a small enough guy, he can get under tackles and he can create chaos in there with the likes of Dean Rock or (Paul) Mannion or whoever comes off the bench. They’re going to have the big say on Sunday.”