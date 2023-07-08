Dermot Crowe: How Richie Reid became the keystone of the Marble defence

After years as a nomad, Ballyhale Shamrocks man has settled into Kilkenny’s back line

He finished his career occupying the centre-back position and left the incoming management team headed by James O’Connor with a riddle to solve. Who would replace him?

There was no seamless succession plan in place. Fennelly hurled to the end of his allowance and probably beyond it, and when it came time he left a serious hole to fill. They turned to Richie Reid.

“We had a huge problem deciding who was going to take up that role,” says O’Connor. “I had a look at it and the only player I felt would have the experience and the ability to do it was Richie Reid.”

That decision would eventually lead to Kilkenny following the club’s example and placing him at the heart of their defence for the last two seasons. The club quickly reaped the benefits of the move, with stats showing Reid regularly having the most possessions. He had a natural instinct for tracking the ball and developed into such an effective playmaker that the club prospered when opposing teams used sweepers, as it played into their hands.

​“I remember when we put him in there,” recalls O’Connor, “there were a lot of people outside the wire saying, ‘Ah, he won’t do at centre-back, he is not a centre-back’ and all that. All of a sudden he started playing well, started being very influential and started hitting a lot of ball during games. He was able to play that role really well; we wanted a guy who could read the play, pick out guys around him, and he was excellent at that.

Reid (right) keeps Clare’s David Reidy at bay during last year’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park

“A lot of fellas would have said he is not a central player; you could play him at wing-back or out around midfield where there is space and that, but I felt he was a lot more than that. Because he had great hurling, he is good in the air, well able to get back and help his defence. And he had a great relationship with Joey Holden at full-back, they really played well together.”

Now 30, the youngest of the four Reid brothers has finally settled on a home after a nomadic career. An outfield player growing up, often in the forwards, his first senior county final appearance was in goal aged 18 in 2011. He won an All-Ireland club title in goal in 2015, when all four Reid brothers were involved. His first years with Kilkenny were as a goalkeeper.

“At the time the forwards had Colin [Fennelly], Henry, TJ, Cha Fitz, Mick Fennelly and Eoin [Reid] as well,” says Reid of adapting to goalkeeping. “So it was very hard to break on to the club team in the forwards. One of our goalies then was going travelling. At the time James McGarry was the [joint] manager of our club, he kinda said to me one day, ‘Will you go in as sub goalie for us?’

“I said yeah, because I was young, no problem at all. Our goalie didn’t turn up one day and they just said, ‘You’re in goal’.”

And an excellent goalkeeper he proved, elevated to the county squad as support to Eoin Murphy and David Herity for the 2014 season. “My dream was to play outfield,” he says of the time, “but when you get the call, you’re obviously going to take it.”

After Ballyhale Shamrocks surrendered the county title in 2015, Reid found himself migrating to wing-back for the club. They had strong goalkeeping options and he had too much value outfield to allow that opportunity pass. Good as Reid was in goal, he wasn’t going to dislodge Murphy.

“When a chance did come to go outfield for my club, I took it and in training with Kilkenny, when there were a few lads missing or out injured, I got the chance to play outfield. It went from there,” he says.

“He [Murphy] is one of the best goalies in the country. With the championship games, it was always going to be Eoin; you might get one or two league games. I was going back to the club and I was outfield and you are missing that [practice] out the field and you are going back in there and you are only second choice to Eoin.”

In 2017, Brian Cody sent him on in the championship against Wexford, wearing the 16 jersey but instructed to play at corner-forward. In the 2018 league, he started in the Kilkenny attack against Cork, scoring three points, but was taken off in the next match against Clare. He started against Offaly in the league quarter-final and saw no more action that year and also failed to make a championship appearance in 2019 for Kilkenny.

Reid started in midfield against Dublin in the 2020 championship, replaced Conor Fogarty in the Leinster final and played no more part in the campaign. But the idea of him as a potential centre-back for the county began to materialise with his performances for Ballyhale.

Richie Reid in action for Ballyhale Shamrocks

The club won a third and then a fourth Kilkenny title in a row and lost an All-Ireland final to Ballygunner, O’Connor’s last season in charge. Reid remained at centre-back when Ballyhale reclaimed the Tommy Moore Cup earlier this year.

​The county eventually followed Ballyhale’s lead: last year he settled at centre-back when he was county captain. The surprise for some was that it took Kilkenny that long, but he didn’t fit everyone’s idea of a traditional Kilkenny number six.

“At the time he wasn’t getting very much of a look-in with Kilkenny and once he had a year or two done with us, playing that centre-back role, he started to get into the Kilkenny team then,” says O’Connor. “He went in at centre-back. It was a kind of launching pad for him.”

The Reid brothers, with Patrick the eldest of the four, have had their ups and downs. Eoin was an exceptional player, but after one off-day against Wexford in the championship in 2007, he was unable to win a regular place on the Kilkenny team. TJ, hailed as one of hurling’s maestros, took a while to nail down a place, too.

Richie’s county career began to take off in his late 20s. Although he missed this year’s Leinster final win over Galway due to injury, he is back in the frame for today’s All-Ireland semi-final against Clare.

He is enjoying the responsibility of commanding a position occupied by many outstanding Kilkenny hurlers over the years. “Mick [Fennelly] retired so they needed someone to go in at number six and I went in there,” he says of his club move that preceded it. “Big boots to fill! It went well enough for me and yeah I was able to control the game there really. I love playing in the half-back line, it’s a great place to play. Just so many areas you can move to.”

Time in the army — he is stationed in Kilkenny — has helped develop his physique along with a more tailored focus on strength and conditioning. Dedication was never found wanting. “It is the one thing himself and TJ have in common,” says O’Connor, “they are exceptional guys to look after themselves.”

The player nods in agreement. “Probably strength wise I felt I was small [when younger], getting pushed off. I would have noticed it. The last few years I have put more emphasis on going to the gym. When I went to the Lebanon three-and-a-half years ago I was able to train consistently. That built me up,” he acknowledges.

He had a sideline view of the heart-stopping Leinster final win over Galway, absorbed as any spectator in the final moments when Kilkenny snatched victory. “To be leading by eight points and then for Galway to go ahead by two points ... and then the last few seconds in the corner, the boys, the work-rate that they put in. And for the goal to go in for Cillian [Buckley], you couldn’t ask for any nicer lad. Everyone was really buzzing after that, it meant a lot to the group.

“We are just so happy to get past the Leinster final, that’s where we set out target. Then into the semi-final and hopefully, all going well, back to an All-Ireland final. There is that hurt there and in Kilkenny the main one is the All-Ireland that you want to win.”

Reid’s long and varied career may have a few interesting twists left in it yet.