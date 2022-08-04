Derek Lyng is named as new Kilkenny boss as TJ Reid commits to play on

Cody stepped down just 12 days ago but Kilkenny have wasted no time in filling the vacancy with the county's recent All-Ireland winning U-20 manager and former midfielder.

Derek Lyng has been appointed the new Kilkenny hurling manager, replacing the recently-departed Brian Cody.

Cody stepped down just 12 days ago but Kilkenny have wasted no time in filling the vacancy with the county's recent All-Ireland winning U-20 manager and former midfielder.

A county board meeting on Thursday evening has ratified the Emeralds man for a three-year term.

Lyng was previously a selector under Brian Cody, coming on board in 2014 after Martin Fogarty stepped away.

He remained in place until 2019 when he moved over to take charge of the U-20 team. His selectors will be named at a later date.

Lyng won six All-Ireland medals and was part of the backroom for the 2014 and 2015 All-Ireland titles.

New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng . Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

And he will have TJ Reid for another season at least with the 34-year-old former 'hurler of the year' committing to play for as long as he can after completing a 16th season.

For Reid, playing on is a given, even if it brings few certainties as he approaches his 35th year.

"Next year will be different for the likes of myself and will be something to look forward to because I had 16 seasons with Brian (Cody) so it’ll be nice to go for a year or two with a new management crew just to get a different feel," he said.

“But next year is six months’ time and I never look that far ahead because who knows what could happen," he said.

TJ Reid will continue to play for Kilkenny — © SPORTSFILE

"The example I expressed was Padraic Maher from Tipperary. He was continuing on and then, bang, injury, had to retire with it. You don’t know. I’ll personally go for as long as I can.

“I have club championship coming up now and then usually in November, December, January you see how you’re going.

"Is the appetite there? Is the hunger there? Is the motivation there to go again and obviously the new management team that comes in. That’s obviously going to give you a bit of a buzz as well and a bit of adrenaline."

TJ Reid — © SPORTSFILE

Reid was going on holidays on the Saturday that Cody departed but had a feeling all week that it was happening.

"Obviously it was strange alright. Usually you wouldn't hear anything but it was probably the Tuesday or Wednesday after the All-Ireland when the news kind of broke, there was word of Brian stepping down. So that was strange, unusual for myself.

"I was not expecting it (initially) but obviously, being there so long, news like that never gets out after an All-Ireland, especially on the Tuesday or Wednesday. So I was kind of expecting it (then), but I didn't think it would be that soon."

Reid was speaking as Littlewoods Ireland, one of the hurling championship's sponsors, celebrated its rebrand to Very.