David Clifford says ‘this is something I dreamt about all my life’, as Kerry win All-Ireland

The Kerry full forward who scored 0-8 including two marks said it was very hard to put into words that the victory meant
David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final win over Galway at Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrickPA Media

David Clifford has said it was a dream come true to finally win an All-Ireland senior medal.

The Kerry full forward who scored 0-8 including two marks said it was very hard to put into words that the victory meant.

“It is very obvious this is something I dreamt about all my life,” said Clifford

Veteran David Moran, who was winning his third All-Ireland medal, added that the success was a real panel effort.

“The guys that came in made a huge different. We trained very hard and as the game went on, I thought we were getting stronger”

Kerry captain Sean O’Shea paid tribute to runners-up Galway, saying ‘Credit to Galway, they really battled hard. All year it was been about fighting to the very end for us."

Reflecting on the win Kerry boss Jack O’Connor said: ‘I’m was a bit long in the tooth for feeling pressure now.”

More to follow...


