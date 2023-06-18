David Brady: Sam is Galway’s if they stay fit

John Maher has developed from the outset in this year’s league

The famous Red Cow roundabout is often referenced as the point where the big smoke meets country folk.

It is a little bit different for those travelling from west of the Shannon, the bottleneck and condensed funnel of Maynooth and Liffey Valley is more of a reference point for roaming supporters descending on the capital in search of Sam.

Could one of the western counties have a realistic chance of capturing that elusive prize this year?

The knockout stages of the championship look certain to feature Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, bar a series of misfortunes for the Rossies.

Roscommon have become a massively consistent team under the guidance and tutelage of Davy Burke, who is nurturing the required game smartness to sustain a team really enjoying their football.

We could well have an historic meeting of Connacht counties in a semi-final, or dare I say it, even a final.

Nothing is beyond the realms of possibility and given league form it’s now about incremental increase over the next six weeks.

Stay still and repent at your leisure. There will be no such thing as the perfect performance, so it’s all about digging deep into the reserves of squad and experience.

Try avoiding them all you like, but injuries are a major barrier to a successful season and the negative energy that an injury can bring to a squad when the final stretch is near can weigh you down.

But the return of a key player towards the latter stages can produce a tailwind and increase intensity at training. Cillian O’Connor should be in a position to boost the Mayo dressing room.

I am beginning to feel that the team from the main bunch of Dublin, Mayo, Galway and Kerry that avoid injuries the most from here on are best equipped to succeed in a final.

We will take it as a level playing field. And all sides will be given a clean bill of health for argument’s sake.

I really feel that Mayo and Galway have a great opportunity to win it this year. Here we go again says you – but right now it’s Galway who I would put to the top of pile.

Forwards win All-Irelands and there’s serious artillery in the Tribesmen, more so now compared to last year, which is frightening. They have a fully fit and rejuvenated Shane Walsh, and a midfielder in John Maher who has dominated and developed from the outset in this year’s league campaign.

Throw in for good measure a fully fit Damien Comer, aided and abetted by the classy ringmaster Ian Burke. I really like what the Corofin clubman brings to this Galway squad. Matthew Tierney is staking a claim as Galway’s Mr Consistent.

Add in Rob Finnerty and Johnny Heaney and the haze is clearing in my eyes to see a very bright and favourable summer.

A Mayo man’s worst nightmare is seeing Galway take what you have always wanted right from under your nose.

That A Year 'Til Sunday documentary still brings the cold sweats out in me. I admit I was crying as I watched John O’Mahony and Co deliver Sam Maguire in 1998.

Mayo need to refocus on themselves and know on the day they can take and on and beat the best there is.

As we have seen over the last few weeks, and no doubt against a Cork outfit coached by Kevin Walsh today, Mayo struggle to break down packed congested defences.

When faced with such a scenario they can become frustrated and their decision-making leaves much to be desired.

Once Mayo stop playing their hard running, flamboyant, free-flowing game they don’t look good, but they often get over the line anyway.

When the final four come out to play in a few short weeks the cageyness and swarmed defences become less frequent, there’s a lot of letting go and ignoring the rules and stipulations laid out in the dressing rooms flip charts and powerpoints.

Top four teams predominantly focus on their own game and strengths, and both Mayo and Galway should offer themselves an opportunity to set the record straight.

Just imagine it, two of the greatest local rivals in inter-county football meeting at such a crucial juncture in their sporting history.

There will be much more at stake than ever before and it will be some fun getting through that traffic.