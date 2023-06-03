David Brady: Mayo are the great hustlers the GAA world

Mayo vs Louth on Sunday

As Mayo welcome Louth today to Hastings MacHale Park for their second group game, an old saying comes to mind – if you have one foot in the past and one foot in the future, you have nothing in the present and that is when you fail.

The present is a gift, don’t ever take it for granted.

Speaking of the past, those of us old enough to remember the pool-hustling movie from the mid-80s The Color of Money, starring Paul Newman and Tom Cruise, know that perception can be deceptive.

As both ‘sharks’ meandered the pool halls of America, they duped unsuspecting targets into a false sense of security until the money was on the table – and then the shark showed its teeth.

Mayo, the great hustlers of the GAA world, are on tour – and, once again, leave many of us suspecting what they will come up with next.

Their defeat in the Connacht championship against a classy Roscommon side was a classic hustle – and Mayo fell for it.

They were beaten by a better team – but also lured into a trap that allowed Davy Burke’s men to dictate the ebb and flow of the game. For an experienced side like Mayo, that was disappointing.

As Allianz League champions, the sheen of silverware and a long, hard winter of intense training cast a shadow over a team under new management.

The call was what to do next in the six weeks until the chance of redemption.

It is not Kevin McStay’s first rodeo – and for a management team with a combined level of experience totalling 100 years, there was a simple answer.

Holidays, get away from it all, come back refreshed and revived with an appetite for progress.

The group-stage draw could not have worked out any better, with Kerry their first opponents at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

That challenge awoke the wounded animal – and, without a doubt, proves that mindset is key to any high performance in the GAA and sport in general.

Also very important – and essentially Mayo’s Achilles heel – is your middle eight, your engine room, the diamond between your centre-back and centre-half-forward.

Without these four positions fully in sync, Mayo are a lesser machine.

This is the same for every team, but it’s vital to how Mayo have performed in the past and reformed in the present.

It has been a challenge, as Mayo have had to alter their gameplan during a period when they’ve had retirements and departures of irreplaceable and unique talents such as Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan and Oisín Mullin over the last two years.

That hard, direct off-the-shoulder running, down the channels, from the half-back line and defence, has now changed.

Under McStay (right), they are now looking to move the ball a lot faster with a direct approach.

The runners come from deep – and that off-the-shoulder running happens much further down the pitch.

Kerry could not contain the Mayo runners. The deceptions in their angles of running, and the options presented to Mayo’s half-forwards and their inside attacking line, had Donie Buckley, the Mayo coach, written all over it.

The Kerry man, along with Stephen Rochford and Liam McHale, has set up a clear modus operandi – that with ball in hand, Mayo runners have to think two plays ahead, be further up the pitch, and one runner is never going to be enough.

Kerry allowed for an expansive game, which created plenty of channels for Mayo – and with that space, the engine room was red-hot.

For a start, Conor Loftus was roaming forward with more threat than we have seen all year.

Jordan Flynn was back to his best. Matthew Ruane typified everything you would want in a player, and his work rate was top class.

Jason Doherty and Jack Carney have surely solidified their places in the team.

The poster boy of this current team is someone who typifies hard work and intelligent and sensible decision-making.

He’s the first line of defence and a threat in attack – and, more importantly, does whatever is required in whatever position he’s placed.

Aidan O’Shea is no longer a boy but a fine advertisement of what you want from everyone on a panel.

The priority for Mayo today is to defeat a massively improved Louth team under Mickey Harte. Nothing else can be the focus.

The hustler eventually becomes the hustled, and Mayo have plenty of experience of being both over many years.