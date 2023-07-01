David Brady: Dublin’s mettle yet to be tested and that will count against them

Dessie Farrell’s men have rediscovered their voice and their hunger with epic rivalry set to ignite All-Ireland ambitions

Stephen Cluxton of Dublin and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the 2020 All-Ireland final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

This is what the Championship is all about: a showpiece quarter-final which has captivated the whole country.

There are no guarantees but the rivalry between Mayo and Dublin has its own Wikipedia page, so this latest chapter will surely provide more material.

For respective managers, Kevin McStay, and Dessie Farrell, all they want is a simple victory and progression on to the semi-finals.

The respective journeys of the two teams over the last six months could not be more different.

Mayo dominated and ultimately won the Division 1 League title whereas for the first time in over 20 years Dublin were plying their trade in Division 2.

Being unable to test their mettle on a consistent basis against top tier opposition will come against Dublin today.

I am not saying they will lose because of it but having only played one Division 1 team (Roscommon) this season and having another procession through the Leinster Championship is not the ideal preparation.

The Connacht counties have kept each other honest and afloat from a competitive perspective and this has served Mayo well during the course of this campaign.

It is back to the big time for Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey today but overall there are lots of personnel changes for Dublin and Mayo on and off the pitch since their epic 2021 semi-final.

Mayo have again provided us with the yin and yang of the GAA world during the Championship.

They lost their first game against Roscommon, had poor performances against Louth and Cork, but defeated provincial champions Kerry and Galway.

The Mayo management will have learned a lot from the defeats in particular.

They will be acutely aware, for example, of how lacklustre their performance was against Roscommon which came seven days after their League final win over Galway. We are back in this territory today.

Seemingly inconsequential issues can make a significant difference. Like, for instance, which days do you train on? Do you give the players an extra day to rest or stay with the schedule and train on the Tuesday night?

Whatever about the physical preparations, the mental aspect of dealing with the challenge is key.

The rivalry between Mayo and Dublin means there are unhealed wounds and there is a personal element to it.

Obviously, the 2021 semi-final defeat to Mayo marked the end of the greatest run of success we have ever seen in Gaelic football.

A number of Dublin players have found their voice since the end of Jim Gavin’s tenure and, from their comments in the media, it is obvious they took that loss personally.

Dublin are at home, but Mayo believe they play their best football in Croke Park.

Teams need experience and adaptability to play well there and Mayo are well equipped.

McStay went brave with his team selection against Galway. It was as bold a move as I’ve seen from a Mayo management team.

It needed to be done, though it was tough on Conor Loftus who had played every game during the League and Championship to be relegated to the bench. Kevin McLoughlin showed experience and guile and still has a role.

Aidan O’Shea can still function around the middle sector for Mayo though I see him reverting to his more inside role today which will provide some tactical challenges for Farrell.

This year’s League final was a big step on the stairs of success for many of the young Mayo crew but today’s challenge will be on a different level altogether.

Dublin are still backboned by a spine of experience and talent in Mick Fitzsimons, John Small, Brian Fenton, James McCarthy, Ciarán Kilkenny, and Con O’Callaghan.

But this game will come down to how the new generation on both sides performs – and the depth of the bench has always been a deciding factor in these games.

Hunger doesn’t win games but it’s healthy to have an appetite and that’s back in the Dublin bellies.

Mayo are again the underdogs today but this is a massive opportunity to ignite their All-Ireland ambitions again.

Though it is only a quarter-final the winners will be very hard stopped.