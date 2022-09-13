Dan Shanahan to set join the Laois senior hurling management team headed by Tipperary’s Willie Maher
Dan Shanahan is to set join the Laois senior hurling management ticket headed by Tipperary’s Willie Maher. The former Waterford hurler has just announced his retirement from club hurling at the age of 45.
Shanahan clocked up an incredible 30 seasons as a Lismore senior and was voted Hurler of the Year in 2007 when Waterford won the National League and reached the All-Ireland semi finals, where they lost to Limerick.
He made his senior hurling debut for Lismore in 1993 and won three All-Star awards with Waterford. After retiring from inter-county hurling he joined Derek McGrath’s management team in 2013.
Maher takes over Laois from Cheddar Plunkett, having previously managed Cuala. He led the Tipperary minors to the All-Ireland title in 2012. The Ballingarry native worked with the Waterford hurlers as a selector in 2014. More recently he has been managing Kilkenny’s Bennettsbridge.
As a player he captained his county to an All-Ireland minor title in 1996.
