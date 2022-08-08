Conor Laverty new Down manager with Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan in backroom team

Down won last year's Ulster U-20 title under his stewardship

Conor Laverty has been appointed new Down boss. Picture: ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Down GAA has confirmed that Conor Laverty will be the county's team's football manager for 2023.

Laverty's appointment has been ratified tonight by the Down county board.

He will have Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan, both members of his U-20 backroom team, to assist him while another backroom member will be added in the future.

Laverty is the outgoing U-20 manager and will continue in that role next year too. Down won last year's Ulster U-20 title under his stewardship.

He came closer to taking the job last year when it was believed he was in discussions with Jim McGuinness about a coaching role but when it became public any potential hope of an agreement collapsed and Laverty withdrew interest.

Laverty won an All-Ireland club medal with Kilcoo in February when they beat Kilmacud Crokes after extra-time.

He has some experience at senior inter-county level, having been a coach to Seamus McEnaney in Monaghan in 2020.