Colm O'Rourke savours Meath’s sweet Tailteann Cup success

Meath 2-13 Down 0-14

Colm O'Rourke enjoyed glory days as a player with Meath but their Tailteann Cup success was "as satisfying as anything I was ever involved with".

Things were at a low ebb when Meath were relegated to the second-tier championship at the end of April but O'Rourke has steered them back to the promised land with a sensational second-half display earning promotion to the 2024 All-Ireland SFC.

"Ah, it's as satisfying as anything I was ever involved with," O'Rourke beamed. "Nothing replaces the All-Irelands that I won with Meath in the 80s and championships won with Skryne but this is a huge day for us.

"I couldn't be happier on a personal level but I couldn't be happier for the hard work that our players have put in and I'm delighted that they have got a reward. They have just been fantastic since the start of the year and I couldn't commend them highly enough.

"We came together (after their Leinster SFC loss to Offaly) and they all said that they wanted in and they wanted to make a good go of the Tailteann Cup. Croke Park in July looked a long way away but thankfully it's been an eventful journey.

"The team has gotten better and better as we have gone on and you could just see the last three weeks, you could see the significant improvement of the team, even in training. The Tailteann Cup has been good for us this season."

The foundations of Meath's success were laid by a stubborn defence that totally shut out a Down attack which had fired eight goals in their semi-final victory over Laois and that aspect pleased O'Rourke most.

"We got plenty of criticism that we had no idea how to defend for most of the year and we were doing our best and it just wasn't working so we did put a lot of effort into it over the last six months," O'Rourke said.

"Players who are new, it takes them a while to get used to a system and get used to each other more importantly. I'm glad we stuck with all of those players because they were brilliant the way they covered and tackled and their discipline was first-rate.

"We knew after the goal threat that they had against Laois that anything other than absolute total concentration and commitment to the cause wouldn't be enough and we certainly got that in spades."