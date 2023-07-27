Brian Howard recalls funny moment Stephen Cluxton made a sensational Dublin return

“He just casually walks in the door,” Howard says, incredulously. “I was waiting for everyone to have a reaction because I wasn’t really aware, and nobody else was aware, really.

Brian Howard is happy Dublin have made their return to an All-Ireland final. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Brian Howard (right) has been very impressed with Stephen Cluxton since his shock return to action.

Brian Howard remembers the day Stephen Cluxton returned more for its surreal quality than any great sense of occasion.

There were no banners draped across door frames in Parnell Park, welcoming Gaelic football’s most successful captain back. Nothing about the afternoon said something potentially seismic in the course of Dublin’s season was happening.

It was the week of the Division 2 league tie against Louth. Howard and the rest of the Dublin squad were sitting scattered around a room upstairs in Parnell Park, awaiting the start of a meeting.

Howard takes up the story.

And that was that.

And that was that.

A few days later, Cluxton appeared from the tunnel in Croke Park with the rest of the squad before they played the Wee County. He was on the bench again against Laois in Nowlan Park but slipped into the team for the Leinster semi-final and, without skipping a beat, became Dublin’s number one again.

“Just the standards he asks of himself is infectious to other players,” Howard says. “He always makes sure he’s in tip-top shape

“I think he’s 60-odd at this stage,” jokes Howard, “but the shape he’s in now and the way he goes about his business is admirable.

“When he comes in you sort of just row in behind him, and he doesn’t come back in thinking he’s the way he left off as captain, but there’s nothing like that. He’s come in and fitted right back in.”

That was towards the end of March, a point in the season by which Howard himself had only just returned to the panel.

Unlike his team-mates, who spent the last months of 2022 and the early ones of ’23 up to their ankles in mud, Howard’s pre-season was conducted on the golden sandy beaches of South East Asia, exotic outposts like Bali in Indonesia.

It was an itch that needed scratching. So after Raheny’s Dublin SFC relegation play-off with Clontarf, he and three others took off.

Ten weeks pre-Christmas and another eight after. He left without any promises about what might happen when he returned and acknowledges now the “huge risk” involved.

“There is more to life than football,” he says, “and you can sort of get blinded by that a bit. In the off season last year, it was something I had always wanted to do. Thankfully, I have played with Dublin since development squads at under-13 so I haven’t had an opportunity to go away.

“The way my career, off the field and on the field has gone, it was fairly intense.

“But I got an opportunity to go away and I thought it was the right time. Huge risk to take but I enjoyed it.

“The hunger never left,” Howard adds, “but I’m hungrier more than ever now. It was a risk but management said, ‘Look, be under no illusion, when you come back in you are not going to be handed anything just off reputation’.

“I had a conversation and said if there was a risk of not being able to get back into the squad then I wouldn’t have went, I would have sacrificed the travelling.

“Dessie understands there are opportunities out there that players don’t take and I didn’t for a number of years. I just thought at that time that I took that gamble and I just went with it and thankfully I’m back in now.”

He wasn’t cut adrift. Inter-county squads, as we understand them, are all-in or all-out sort of arrangements. Howard might not have been able to physically contribute in that time, but he stayed part of the overall set-up.

“I was keeping tabs on what was going on with tactics,” he explains, “watching all the games if they were live, the time difference was a bit awkward.

“I was watching the games back then and trying to contribute wherever I could to younger lads, picking up the phone, ringing them and checking how they were getting on, stuff like that.

“I said I’d never take a year out,” he adds, “I love what I do, I love playing for Dublin and representing the county.

“It’s something I see myself doing for the next couple of years until I’m not able to any longer.”

Last Sunday week, Howard tipped into Croke Park to take in Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry. It was the first time he’d even thought of doing such a thing.

Usually, opponents’ matches are viewed only through the microscopic lens of tailored footage provided by team analysts.

But Howard’s decision to go in for a look backs up a general sense of ease around Dublin just now. It’s as if by qualifying for the final, any underlying angst over not making the last two has lifted.

“To say it wasn’t easy is an understatement, it was actually tough to watch (last year’s final),” Howard confirms, “because I know how precious and privileged they are.

“I was fortunate enough to play in a couple but I know they don’t come around lightly and that’s why we’re thrilled to be back in the final now.

“When that gets taken away from you for the last two years, you want to be back in this position and then obviously you need to go out and perform.

“It was a shame to be watching those games, but credit to Tyrone and Kerry – they were the best teams in those years. But watching those games, you are the biggest critic when you are on the pitch – ‘why did he do that?’ or ‘how did he get that?’ and stuff like that.

“But thankfully,” Howards adds, “I won’t be watching it this year.”