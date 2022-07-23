Brian Cody steps down as Kilkenny manager after 24 successful seasons
BRIAN Cody has officially confirmed he is stepping down as Kilkenny manager.
He guided the team for 24 seasons becoming not just the most successful ever manager in hurling, but in Irish sport. He coached the county to 11 All-Ireland wins, including the record equalling four-in-row wins between 2006 and 2009.
In a statement issued this afternoon, the County Board said: “Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager.
"Appointed in November 1998, Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling.
“As manager, his teams have won 11 All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), 18 Leinster Championships, 10 National Hurling League titles, 7Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title. In achieving all of this success, Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.
“On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling.
" The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between team management, players, county board, clubs and supporters clubs, as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.
“We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.
“We wish Brian all the best in the future,” concluded the statement
Today's Headlines
tragic loss | Tributes paid as boy (3) killed in tragic accident in Limerick is named locally
boosters | Details of autumn Covid vax rollout announced but hundreds of thousands not eligible
Commitments | Singer delights ill dad who couldn’t walk her down aisle by visiting hospital in wedding dress
arrest | Irish man questioned over Marbella shooting told he can avoid jail if he pays €10,000 bail
health concerns | Bruno Tonioli on why he left Strictly Come Dancing after almost two decades
whale hello | Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Kerry
horror attack | ‘Volatile’ suspect quizzed after young mum sexually assaulted in forest is released from custody
high stakes | Where will the next big transfer deals come for Premier League clubs?
'huge debt we owe' | Brian Cody steps down as Kilkenny manager after 24 successful seasons
tik-ing timebomb | Mafia elders infuriated by young gang members using TikTok to flaunt lavish lifestyles