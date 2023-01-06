Brian Cody looks set for sensational return to management in Kilkenny with the ‘Village’ club
Brian Cody looks set for a sensational return to management with the 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss primed to take over his home club James Stephens for the coming season.
Cody, the most successful manager in GAA history, called time on an extraordinary 24-season reign with Kilkenny in the wake of their All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick last July.
The legendary supremo didn’t stay away from the game for long. as Cody was quickly called in as a selector with James Stephens under manager Séamus Dwyer, as they negotiated a back-door route to the Kilkenny SHC final, where they were defeated by five-in-a-row winners Ballyhale Shamrocks.
Rather than winding down his time in management, the 68-year-old is braced to take on the challenge of trying to scale the Kilkenny summit once again with the ‘Village’ as he is set to become manager for a second time – having also taken charge in the mid 1990s.
Cody will be without his son Diarmuid, captain and full-back last season, as well as county star Conor Browne with both away travelling in 2023, but his impending appointment adds further spice to the 2023 Kilkenny SHC.
He is likely to battle it out against one of his former players with ex-Kilkenny defender Brian Hogan taking the reins as manager with city rivals O’Loughlin Gaels, where he replaces Andy Comerford.
Derek Lyng, Cody’s successor with the Cats, takes charge of his first competitive game as senior boss when they host Offaly, managed by Johnny Kelly, in the Walsh Cup on Sunday.
