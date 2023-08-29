All systems go for Áine Tighe in the Australian Football League

Dockers star is determined to make up for lost time Down Under

Áine Tighe’s Aussie Rules career was long delayed but she is now getting the exposure

These are heady days for women’s sport in Australia. The Matildas may have fallen short in the Women’s World Cup, but the buzz generated from co-hosting the tournament will leave a lasting legacy.

On the coattails of the tournament, the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) begins its eighth season next weekend. There is guarded optimism that the goodwill generated by the World Cup will impact positively on the AFLW.

In fact, perhaps it already has. The AFL have announced that, for the first time, they will award equal prize money for the men’s and women’s competitions this season.

The Irish influence on the 18-club semi-professional league continues to grow. Cora Staunton was the trail blazer for Irish women. The former Mayo star has now retired, but a record 33 Irish players are on the books for the new season. Among them is Leitrim native Áine Tighe.

The Kiltubrid footballer arrived in Perth in Western Australia at the back end of 2019.

Initially, her career with the Fremantle Dockers was hampered by injuries. She finally made her mark in 2022 when two seasons of football were crammed into the same year.

Imagination

​Though she has played only 21 games, she has had one season as a forward and has hit 14 goals. The 31-year-old is now one of the team’s recognised leaders. And Tighe, who also works at the club as a community officer, is hopeful about the new season.

“The World Cup captured the imagination of the whole country,” she said. “It was phenomenal to witness it. Hopefully, it will spin into the AFLW, which is still very much in its infancy in Australia. It is probably a couple of steps behind, in terms of the support the teams get and the coverage it receives.”

The AFLW is on a path to go fully professional within three seasons. Under a new pay deal agreed for last season, the tiered salaries of players in the AFLW increased by 94 per cent. Tier 1 players receive $71,935 (€42,871), Tier 2 $55,559 (€33,111), Tier 3 $47,372 (€28,232) and Tier 4 $39,184 (€23,352). Only a handful of Irish players were classified as Tier 1 last season, but they do get a relocation allowance of $10,00O (€5,959).

The players have been given extra contract hours this season, which has enabled Fremantle to have one full day training session together during the week.

Previously, all their training sessions took place in the evening or at the weekends. Tighe’s journey from Lough Scur to the Swan River began with a random LinkedIn message from another Aussie Rules club, Geelong.

But the foundations were laid while she was still at national school and played football in the school yard. Girls were allowed play alongside boys on underage club teams.

She wore the Kiltubrid colours from an early age, and for as long as she can remember, there was an adult ladies’ team in the club.

Typically, the Irish players are physically better conditioned than their Australian counterparts, who play the amateur version of footy or other field sports, and the Irish have more big match experience. Gaelic football skills, such as catching and kicking, are easily transferable to the AFL.

Study

By the time Tighe completed her Leaving Certificate and enrolled in the University of Limerick to study to become a physical education and mathematics teacher, she had already played for Leitrim.

She featured for UL in the O’Connor Cup, the third-level LGFA championship.

“I suppose this was my first experience of what elite sport was about. I was playing alongside and against players from all the top counties and I learned we were not far off them.”

Tighe was teaching in Ashbourne Community School when Australia came calling.

“Obviously, the recruiter from Geelong had seen some videos of me playing for either Leitrim or UL. Basically, he asked would I be interested. I felt I had nothing to lose. I wanted to give it a go. So I threw my hat in the ring and was lucky enough to get a career break from the school.”

Tighe was rehabbing from her first ACL injury when initial contact was made by Geelong but she ended up signing for the Fremantle Dockers.

“The lifestyle in Perth is probably something I fell in love with straight away. It is so relaxed and laid back, and obviously, the weather plays into that. It was a chance for me to be in that elite sporting environment and play as a semi-professional athlete. It was too good to turn down.

“Trying to get your head around a new game is a huge challenge. Obviously, it takes time to get used to the oval ball. But there are different skills, different rules, even the language used around different set-ups. It certainly took a while and is still a work in progress.”

Her transition to footy was complicated when she tore the cruciate ligament in the same knee for the second time in January 2020.

This time, she underwent surgery in Australia. and as she began rehab for the second time, the world closed down due to Covid. It was slightly different in Perth, however. Even though international and interstate travel was shut down, the local restrictions were less severe.

A miniscule tear in her knee further delayed the start of her career with the Dockers, but the club stood by her and their faith was rewarded last year.

“Getting two seasons in one year helped me to build my experience. But some of the girls would have played a couple of hundred games, so I was still playing catch up.”

Fremantle had a difficult 2022 season, winning just three games and finishing 12th.

Optimistic

This season, they begin afresh with a new coach. In February, Lisa Webb become the first AFLW player to be appointed senior coach of their former club when she agreed a three-year deal at Fremantle.

“With a new coach, we are almost coming in on a clean state. We are very optimistic and looking forward to taking on the challenge. Like all the teams, we want to finish in the top eight and qualify for the finals.”

Even though they are rivals on the field, the Irish girls all stay in touch and rendezvous regularly.

“Everybody is in the same boat, and we all face the same challenges, so we do make a point of catching up for a coffee and a chat when we’re together in a city for a game.”

All the AFL clubs now field a women’s team, and unlike Ireland, there is total integration. “This is one of the biggest positives about the game here, and hopefully, this will happen at home as well. We are literally in the same gym and on the track together.

“We feel we are treated as well and (are) as valuable as the men, although obviously, at the moment, they are fully professional and getting a few bob more than we are.”

The Fremantle Dockers have four Irish players on their roster, with Tighe joined by Meath’s All-Ireland medallist Orlagh Lally as well as Joanne Cregg (Roscommon) and Amy Mulholland (Armagh). Cregg and Mulholland were recruited, having been spotted playing amateur footy in Perth.

Next Sunday, the Dockers begin the new season with a Perth derby in the 10,000 capacity Fremantle Oval against West Coast Eagles, who have Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy. “This is the biggest game of the season in this part of the country,” said Tighe.

Let the action begin.