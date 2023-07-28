All-Ireland final jury: Experts deliver their verdict on Dublin vs Kerry clash

‘Kerry (are) defending champions, they have the best player in the land, they’re meant to be the coming team and they need to finally nail Dublin in a final after years of hurt’

Stephen Cluxton's presence off the pitch has been just as important as his presence on the pitch

Jack O'Connor and Dessie Farrell will be hoping to have all the right answers tomorrow. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

1 – What can Dublin do to (try to) curb the influence of David Clifford?

Colm Keys: Dublin were able to engineer situations in the past where Cian O’Sullivan was free to drop back and offer protection and this will be required, probably through Brian Howard, for some extra cover. But Dublin just have to be prepared for Mick Fitzsimons, his likely marker, to concede 0-3 or 0-4 and a few frees.

Michael Verney: As mad as it might sound to say it, limiting Clifford to 0-4 from play may suffice. That will take more than one marker, though, so expect Dublin to alternate who picks him up with Mick Fitzsimons starting off the unenviable task.

Philly McMahon: Offence is the best form of defence for Dublin. But they must also go after Shane Ryan’s kick-outs, making the ball coming into Clifford slower, making time for the backup to arrive.

Sinéad Kissane: He won’t be double-marked anyway. Clifford scored 0-6 (1f, 1m) in last year’s semi-final. Keeping him to four points from play would be a job well done by Mick Fitzsimons, who could rotate with Davy Byrne with the man-marking.

Donnchadh Boyle: Mick Fitzsimons will mark Clifford and while he won’t shirk the challenge, it feels like the Dubs have adopted a healthy attitude to the Kerry star’s impact on the game with Dessie Farrell admitting this week the Fossa man is going to “do damage”. The plan may be to try and dismantle the rest of the Kerry machine.

David Clifford will attract a lot of attention from the Dublin defence

Frank Roche: Disrupt the quantity and especially quality of delivery at source. Crowd the space in front to limit ‘marks’ or one-on-one duels. If all else fails, pray – probably in vain – that Clifford repeats his misfiring quarter-final.

Conor McKeon: Denying Clifford possession is the only guaranteed way of stopping him, so they’ll put a heavy focus on stopping or slowing the ball coming in. After that, it’s probably up to Mick Fitzsimons.

Dermot Crowe: Fitzsimons looks set to join the gallery of braves for whom damage limitation is the primary objective. Relying on his team-mates to frustrate the supply and maybe using Brian Howard as a defensive screen.

Dick Clerkin: Play James McCarthy at half-back to act as a first line of cavalry support back when the ball goes in to Clifford, as few other Dubs have the raw physicality needed to match him.

Martin Breheny: Landmine the approach routes. He has to rely on others for the service so target them. Also, don’t overthink what he might do. Shane Walsh was as good as him in last year’s final but Galway still lost. One player doesn’t win a final.

2 – What has Stephen Cluxton’s dramatic return done to improve Dublin this summer?

Colm Keys: Has brought more assurance, first and foremost. Evan Comerford and David O’Hanlon kept goalkeeping standards high in his absence but the facts speak for themselves. In the two seasons he was away, Dublin conceded five goals in nine championship games. Since his return they haven’t conceded one.

Michael Verney: It is behind closed doors where he seems to have raised the bar in terms of standards. Consequently, their performances have gradually improved and he provides the steadiest of hands when the need is greatest.

Philly McMahon: David O’Hanlon and Evan Comerford before him both did exceptionally well, so the improvement will be more to do with adding to the culture and energy in the dressing-room.

Sinéad Kissane: The fumble he had under the high ball against Monaghan was a reminder of how few mistakes he actually makes. The obvious is the kick-outs and the trust he has with his team-mates. Kerry will need to put him under pressure.

Donnchadh Boyle: Some of his kick-outs in the semi-final win over Monaghan were peak Cluxton and they’ll need his full box of tricks, as well as his cool head. But there’s a sense that Cluxton has had just as big an impact in the dressing-room that has seen plenty of change in recent seasons.

Frank Roche: Start with the obvious: seven clean sheets. Still oozes authority, has restored calmness to his defence without having to make many saves. Opponents are wary of attacking his kick-out too aggressively, fearing his capacity to beat the press.

Conor McKeon: His run of clean sheets is extraordinary (13), albeit without having to make too many saves. But Cluxton’s real worth should be seen when Kerry go full metal jacket after his kick-outs tomorrow.

Dermot Crowe: Kick-out efficiency remains his trademark but the cult aura around him hardened Dublin belief that there could be one more profitable visit to the well. Jury out until after today though.

Dick Clerkin: A calming presence that subtly lifted the confidence and performance of those in front of him. His team-mates will see his return as a vouch of confidence in them and their ability to still win Sam Maguire, as much as anything Cluxton himself wants to achieve.

Martin Breheny: Nothing that’s visible from the outside. Besides, where’s the evidence Dublin are better this year? In all probability, they would have won last year’s All-Ireland except for Con O’Callaghan’s injury.

3 – Which team is under the more pressure and why?

Colm Keys: Kerry, because they are champions and haven’t retained either of the last two All-Ireland titles the county has won. Nor have they beaten Dublin in an All-Ireland final in 38 years, drawing one and losing the other three. Dublin are fully locked and loaded this time with Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan, all missing last year, involved again.

Michael Verney: Both will see this as a glorious opportunity. For Dublin, it is the chance to get back to the summit again with a trio chasing a record ninth Celtic Cross while Kerry have the chance to put a nail firmly in their coffin while notching back-to-back titles. The stakes have never been higher.

Philly McMahon: These Kerry players have never retained an All-Ireland and neither has Jack O’Connor as manager. They don’t have as strong a bench as Dublin, which will make it harder for them to change the game if it goes against them.

Sinéad Kissane: Kerry are. They’re defending champions, they have the best player in the land, they’re meant to be the coming team and they need to finally nail Dublin in a final after years of hurt.

Donnchadh Boyle: Kerry. Their group are either in or approaching their best years while there’s a real ‘last dance’ feel to Dublin, who with the additions of Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion – and Pat Gilroy’s role as part of Dessie Farrell’s backroom team – are throwing everything at digging another All-Ireland out of their brilliant group.

Frank Roche: Kerry, marginally. Jack O’Connor craves a back-to-back, one validated by victories each year over the old enemy. But the alternative – to be the hapless victim of Dublin’s finest hour - would be the deepest cut of all.

Conor McKeon: Dublin going three years without an All-Ireland would finally close an era but Jack O’Connor has yet to go back-to-back and this Kerry side are still to beat a fully-stacked Dublin, or beat them in a final.

Dermot Crowe: Kerry, as champions, defending their title and seeking to repeat last year’s win over Dublin, which was by a sliver, a monster kick at the death from Seán O’Shea.

Dick Clerkin: Kerry. Dublin were not expected to win this year’s All-Ireland, Kerry were. Should Kerry lose their hard-fought crown to Dublin, their traditional rivals, it will not be well received in Kerry. Considering what Dublin already have in the bank, a defeat will be lesser felt in the capital.

Martin Breheny: Kerry. Their win over Dublin last year was their first in seven attempts so if they lose tomorrow it will increase the suspicion that 2022 was an aberration, probably arising from O’Callaghan’s absence.

Dublin need to get Con O'Callaghan on the ball

4 – Are the Dubs getting the most out of their greatest predator, Con O’Callaghan, and if not, how do they do more from him?

Colm Keys: He has scored goals in two of the five All-Ireland finals he has played in while his 0-4 in the 2019 replay was pivotal to Dublin’s effort. He hurts teams more when operating inside and if it requires Colm Basquel to drift out to create space, that should happen.

Michael Verney: Big players tend to deliver their best on the biggest day and the key to maximising O’Callaghan’s talent is to feed him repeatedly, particularly if operating at full-forward. If he is supplied with decent ball, he can make magic happen.

Philly McMahon: This is the game when they will get more out of him because of the extra space he’ll get. Dublin have too many threats up front now that require plenty of attention, which should free up Con.

Sinéad Kissane: There’s a big game in Con which we haven’t seen yet this summer. A huge loss for the Dubs in last year’s semi-final when everyone, except Kerry, wanted to see Clifford v Con. Clifford loves a foil – see Shane Walsh last year – so Con to challenge the Kerry defence.

Donnchadh Boyle: O’Callaghan isn’t at his best but only by his own lofty standards. He remains a game-breaker though and can do damage close to goal, or as a creator as witnessed by his pass for Dean Rock’s goal against Monaghan. If he soars, Dublin will too.

Frank Roche: Con has been productive – to the tune of 2-28 – but when did he last overwhelm an elite contender? He can play at 11 but 14 remains his optimum position: fed with early ball, even Jason Foley will struggle to hold him.

Conor McKeon: Switching Con to centre-forward didn’t bear fruit in the last two games but tomorrow might be why that move was made. Marking him is not what Kerry want Tadhg Morley to spend his afternoon doing.

Dermot Crowe: By his standards, relatively subdued, but not anonymous. Missing against Kerry last year, they need to isolate him near goal to create a green flag threat.

Dick Clerkin: O’Callaghan’s greatest asset is that instinctive and ruthless eye for goal, that can’t be coached. Dessie Farrell should be giving him licence to back himself and take the Kerry backs on. The opportunity to eclipse his counterpart Clifford could bring the best out of him.

Martin Breheny: He scored 0-2 each against the three Division 1 defences (Roscommon, Mayo, Monaghan) Dublin encountered in the championship. It’s low for a player of his calibre. They need to get more pace into the attacks which would allow him extra space.

Dublin can't afford to take their eyes off Paul Geaney

5 – All-Ireland finals always have a capacity for throwing up something least expected, like Eoin Murchan’s 2019 replay goal. What could turn this game from left field?

Colm Keys: Jonny Cooper’s red card almost derailed Dublin’s five-in-a-row bid in 2019, his over zealous approach to curtailing Clifford drawing David Gough’s attention. Chrissy McKaigue should have been sent off the last day, Pádraig Hampsey sailed close to the wind marking him too. It’s a real risk for Dublin.

Michael Verney: It’s not completely left-field but Jack McCaffrey has the ability to turn this game on its head whenever he appears off the bench (if kept in reserve). His own brand of madness could pick holes in Kerry that others haven’t found yet.

Philly McMahon: I wouldn’t rule out Paul Geaney scoring a couple of goals if Dublin focus too much on Clifford, or Gavin White surging forward to get one.

Sinéad Kissane: Kerry should be more attuned to any Dublin set-piece plays after 2019. We don’t know the full range of tricks from Clifford yet so if an individual is going to pull off something unexpected then we know where that is likely to come from.

Donnchadh Boyle: Shane Ryan was brilliant for Rathmore in their All-Ireland club IFC final win in Croke Park back in January, landing 1-3 when operating as a full-forward. A beautiful kicker of the ball, he could punish Dublin on his forays forward if given the space.

Frank Roche: Killian Spillane returns from a long injury lay-off and, sprung from the Kerry bench, becomes the first player to fire a goal past Stephen Cluxton since, well, Killian Spillane in 2019. Could be a game-breaker.

Conor McKeon: If Dublin devote too many resources to curbing Clifford and take their eye off the threats elsewhere, Paul Geaney or even Killian Spillane could be a potential match-winner.

Dermot Crowe: With the focus on David Clifford, there is the potential for another Kerry forward to steal the show. Could Paul Geaney have one of the days?

Dick Clerkin: With so much on the line, don’t be surprised to see the white heat begin to rise very quickly. Maintaining discipline will be key for both teams, especially Dublin who have the greater propensity to lose a player to a red card.

Martin Breheny: Goals – they tend to be scarce in the All-Ireland final. No team has scored three goals since Kerry hit Cork for 3-13. A year earlier they put 4-15 on Mayo. The side that scores three goals tomorrow wins. Even two would probably do.

6 – Who will win, sum up how they might achieve it and what will be the final score?

Colm Keys: The pace that Dublin bring to their counter-attacking game, the numbers they can throw at an attack, can make a difference. Kerry have the ticket to glory in Clifford but Dublin are a more balanced team in 2023 than last year. Dublin’s bench to squeeze hard in the last 10 minutes. Dublin 1-17 Kerry 1-16

Michael Verney: Dublin are in a much better place than when these sides met 12 months ago with their big players coming to the fore. There’ll be nothing in it at the break but expect a third-quarter kick and a big bench press to narrowly see them home. Dublin 1-16 Kerry 0-17

Philly McMahon: Dublin. They have to be hungrier. They have a stronger squad with more experience and more punch on their bench. Kerry will struggle to hold Dublin’s six forwards if they go for the jugular. Dublin 2-14 Kerry 0-15

Sinéad Kissane: Ideally, Kerry need to build a lead because they can’t afford to have this game decided in the final quarter by the superior Dublin bench. It will go down to the wire. Kerry to edge it. Kerry 1-16 Dublin 1-14

Donnchadh Boyle: Expect caution to abound early on with both teams eager not to give up the initiative. The home stretch has often been Dublin’s ‘kill zone’ but as they did against Derry, Kerry can get the edge in the final throes as the gaps appear. Kerry 1-19 Dublin 1-17

Frank Roche: The Dubs are better than 12 months ago, can you say that of Kerry? Dublin might shade midfield and have a deeper bench. Yet my hunch remains that the unmarkable David Clifford will frank his greatness. Kerry 1-16 Dublin 1-15

Conor McKeon: Dublin, by aggressively pressing Kerry’s kick-out, being more direct than last year, and taking on every Kerry defender. Dublin 3-14 Kerry 1-17

Dermot Crowe: Kerry, with Clifford and O’Shea prominent, to retain the championship and give Jack O’Connor a first All-Ireland final win over Dublin. Kerry 1-19 Dublin 1-16

Dick Clerkin: Dublin to edge it. They arrive at this fixture in better shape than last year, as opposed to Kerry who, at best, are at the same level. That hunger to win their first All-Ireland against the head will push the Dublin players over the line. Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-15

Martin Breheny: Dublin. They will pose tougher questions of the Kerry defence that the others (with the exception of Mayo). Also, Dublin are better equipped than previous opposition to restrict the approach routes at the other end. Dublin 2-14 Kerry 1-15