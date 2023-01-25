All-Ireland Club-Final replay on the cards as Glen set to lodge appeal against ‘16-man’ Crokes
The All-Ireland club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen could be replayed, with the Derry club ready to object over the outcome of last Sunday’s encounter.
There has been no official statement from the club as yet, but the mood music coming from Derry in recent days suggested such a course of action was likely. The club committee are understood to have held a meeting on Tuesday evening, followed by a meeting of the club players and management.
Glen have until 3.30pm on Wednesday to formally submit the appeal, after Croke Park advised them that they would not be taking any action until they received an official objection.
Having sought clarification on Monday, the Watty Graham’s club issued a short statement stressing how "extremely disappointing" it was that they had been "placed in this position."
They said they would now take a "short period of time" to determine their position on the matter.
The GAA had put the ball back into Glen's court over the outcome of Sunday's All-Ireland club football final that saw Crokes defend the last attack with 16 players on the field.
It is expected that the CCCC will convene to discuss the matter on Wednesday, with a replay now increasingly likely.
