Funeral announced for ‘warrior’ Belfast boy (16) who died after cancer battle
Bailie Hardy (16) was diagnosed with cancer after fracturing his leg while playing football with friends last year
Funeral details for a teenage Belfast football fan who died following a battle with bone cancer have been announced.
Bailie Hardy (16) was described by Glentoran FC as “an absolute warrior” following his death.
He was diagnosed with cancer after fracturing his leg while playing football with friends last year.
His right leg was later amputated following several rounds of chemotherapy.
A service for Bailie will take place from his grandfather's home in Clonduff Drive on Tuesday followed by a funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium at 6pm.
A funeral notice said: “Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 21st of March 2023. Much loved son of Christine and Andrew, devoted brother to Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, loving grandson to Jim and the late Jean Cash and Peter and Diana Hardy, a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax, Jayce.
“As Bailie loved football so much we would like you to wear your football tops and scarves.”
In a statement this week, Glentoran FC said: “Bailie was an absolute warrior.”
The club added: “He stayed positive and dealt with months and months of hospital stays and various treatments.
"He loved football more than anything, particularly his beloved Manchester City and Glentoran FC.
"He had several visits to both when he was in better health. He had a love for wrestling also.”
The football fan was previously invited to the Oval by the first team following the amputation of his leg and thrashed several of the club’s players at FIFA after they visited him to play the computer game.
The Glens added: “Our thoughts go to his parents Christine and Andrew, devoted siblings Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, grandparents Jim, Peter and Diana.
"Bailie was also a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax and Jayce.
“We at Glentoran FC will sadly miss him and his banter. Bailie is a hero and an inspiration to us all. He fought a great fight and went out on a high.
"He will always be remembered by us all as the boy who fought everyday his courageous fight.
"Sleep tight, Bailie.”
Glentoran manager Rodney McAree described Bailie’s passing as “very sad” as he extended condolences to all of his grieving family and friends.
A minute’s silence is planned in the 16th minute of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier between Northern Ireland and Finland at Windsor Park in his memory.
