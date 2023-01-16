From Wozniacki to Williams and Alcaraz – when tennis players dared to bare all

The 2023 Australian Open is underway in Melbourne, with the action focused on the court for the next two weeks.

Yet the world's tennis players have never been afraid to use everything they have to promote themselves and their sport.

Here, sundayworld.com looks back on the photo shoots when tennis players dared to bare all.

Carlos Alcaraz

The current world No.1 tennis player is not at the Australian Open as he is battling to overcome an injury, but he hit the headlines earlier this month with a revealing photo shoot for Calvin Kelin.

Alcaraz posed for a series of revealing mages to launch the campaign, as he looks to cash in on his huge marketability as one of the world's most talked-about sporting stars.

Caroline Wozniacki

Rory McIlroy’s former fiancée has never been shy in front of the camera and she revealed all on a few occasions.

Her ESPN Body magazine photo shoot left little to the imagination and the former world No.1 also posed with just body paint in a famous photo shoot for Sports Illustrated.

"I don't care what people think" she told ESPN about the images.

"My fitness is something I pride myself on. I think that's definitely something that I win quite a few matches on."

Stan Wawrinka

The three-time Grand Slam champion took his spot in the ESPN Body Magazine in 2015 and relished the moment.

"My body is for my tennis, it's for my sport," he told ESPN.

"I'm not a model at all. I don't work out to go to the beach, I work out to play well and to do well on the court.

Williams sisters

The iconic Williams sisters have both offered up daring photo shoots, with Venus starring in the ESPN Body Magazine in 2014 and Serena taking her place in that magazine a few years earlier.

“It didn’t dawn on me until right when I walked on set that I would have to be without clothes,” Venus told ESPN.

“If I would have thought about it before, there may have been a little less of a chance."

Her younger sister Serena posed for the ESPN cameras as she said: "It's me, and I love me. I've learned to love me.

"I've been like this my whole life and I embrace me. I love how I look. I am a full woman and I'm strong, and I'm powerful, and I'm beautiful at the same time."