Football supporter hits steward with flag at League of Ireland match

Women's Health | Free contraception to be rolled out to women aged 17-25 from August

Snow Joke | Revenue says record €56m cocaine haul in 2021 is due to trade flow disruption

Congrats | Darren Randolph and Alexandra Burke welcome their first child together

big deal | Manchester United finally convince Christian Eriksen to seal move to Old Trafford

Dutch Courage | Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam

Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark

Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October

'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears

Murr the merrier | Bill Murray spotted with JP McManus at All-Ireland Hurling semi-final

'Groundhog Day' | Mayo need a fresh approach and better forwards to win an All-Ireland

so brave | Irish women’s soccer boss Vera Pauw reveals her rape and sex assault hell

'evil bully' | Accusations fly as Nick Kyrgois and Rafael Nadal embroiled in explosive Wimbledon rows

comment | How the weaknesses of the Ireland squad were exposed by the All Blacks

