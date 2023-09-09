Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan claim World Championship glory in Belgrade

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate after winning gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A during the 2023 World Rowing Championships at Ada Ciganlija regatta course on Sava Lake, Belgrade. Photo by Nikola Krstic/Sportsfile

The World Rowing Championships in Belgrade get better and better for Ireland after Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold – again.

The Ireland lightweight double came here on the back of losing their four-year unbeaten run at Lucerne in July.

The French, who beat them, are not serious rivals, but the young Switzerland crew, who this season took full advantage of O’Donovan’s stepping back from on-the-water action to finish his medical studies, are serious challengers.

In the event, come the A Final, normal service was restored. Fifth at 500 metres, the Irish pulled up alongside the Swiss in the middle of the race.

Jan Schaeuble and Raphael Ahumada Ireland are doughty fighters and matched McCarthy and O’Donovan – for a while. The best crew in the world pulled out a remarkable final quarter of one minute 34.75 seconds to win by more than a length.

“We were both very happy today,” said O’Donovan.

“We’re in Serbia, we’re on our holidays and the sun’s out. Those three things, life doesn’t get any better than that. Very happy.

“It’s definitely a strong (Irish) team showing. All you can hear is the Irish. We were boating just as the men’s pair were about 600 metres from the finish line and all you can hear is the Irish shouting, nobody else.”

Ross Corrigan (24) and Nathan Timoney (who turned 23 on Wednesday) won a bronze medal in the men's pair.

The duo learned their rowing at Portora Boat Club in Enniskillen, but were chosen in the Ireland pair only in the middle of this year.

They surprised their favoured rivals by taking a lead and holding it for most of the race. Switzerland, and close to the end, Britain, got past them – but Ireland had taken a World Championship medal in a major event with a new crew.

“Three months ago when we first took on the pair, we told ourselves we would really go for it,” Timoney said. “And if we give it 100 per cent we will have a medal around our neck at this World Championships.”

“Belief and trust,” were what they would take away from their achievement. They had long visualised this final. “It’s exactly what we wanted – to be on the podium. What else can you ask for?”