Des Cahill quits as host of RTE’s The Sunday Game

Des Cahill is to step down from his role at the Sunday Game, RTE’s flagship GAA programme.

In a statement, he said: "The reason I want a change is very straightforward - I want to go to live games again.

"It's been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

"I can't wait to experience that again when I'm fronting Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country.

"I'm hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

"I've no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hot seat."

Cahill will now present Saturday and Sunday Sport on RTE Radio One.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last June, Mr Cahill admitted to be deeply frustrated with the direction The Sunday Game had taken.

“I see frustration all around me from the team working on it,” he said. “Utter frustration. All of my colleagues are frustrated. Everybody’s trying hard to make it the best programme it can be. The amount of talented people involved, cutting these games – which isn’t an easy job – is huge.

“But regularly now, we’re showing up to 15 games. How do you get 15 games into 106 or 108 minutes? You can’t.

“I used enjoy making The Sunday Game a hell of a lot more. You could have the craic, a bit of a laugh. We miss laughter on the programme, a little spontaneity. I miss it. Because the programme just doesn’t have room to breathe in my opinion.

“But there has to be structure and the more matches you squeeze in, the more structured it has to be.”