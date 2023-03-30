Conor McGregor urges top promoter to sign deal for Carl Froch fight

Former boxer Froch is prepared to take on McGregor in a cage fight

It doesn’t take much to get Conor McGregor into trash talk mode and former world boxing champion Carl Froch lured him in with some feisty comments.

Froch is a former WBC, IBF, and WBA super-middleweight champion in boxing and has expressed his disdain for YouTubers and UFC fighters moving into boxing.

The 45-year-old has hinted he would be willing to return to the ring to take on YouTuber Jake Paul, as he suggested it would be “easy money” to beat the social media influencer.

Now Froch has turned his attention to UFC star McGregor, as he offered up these comments on his YouTube channel.

“Neither of them can box, can they?” Froch said when asked about McGregor boxing Jake Paul.

"I’m too big and too strong for both of them.

“Jake Paul, I’d only need one arm for Jake Paul. Conor McGregor might give me a few small problems, but he’s too small. I wouldn’t train much for either of them.

“If I’m fighting Conor McGregor in the cage, I’d train harder, because I’d fight Conor McGregor in the cage.

"I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can’t wiggle out of, but I think I’d take him on in the cage. Is that ridiculous? ... He’s too small.”

The prospect of taking on Froch entering a cage fight for the first time to take on McGregor has clearly appealed to the Dublin pub landlord, who quickly responded with this tweet.

It remains to be seen whether Froch was serious about taking on McGregor, but it would certainly create a big stir if these two star names locked horns.