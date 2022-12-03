Conor McGregor settles bus attack lawsuit from infamous UFC 223 incident

McGregor faced criminal charges following the incident over four years ago for which he later agreed a plea deal

Conor McGregor has settled a lawsuit filed after he threw a dolly through the window of a bus, according to reports.

The bus was carrying number of UFC fighters including Michael Chiesa, who went on to file a lawsuit in a New York court.

McGregor faced criminal charges following the incident over four years ago for which he later agreed a plea deal after briefly being jailed

In September 2018, Chiesa filed a suit against McGregor, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, the corporate parent of Madison Square Garden and others following the infamous UFC 223 bus attack.

Chiesa went on to sue McGregor for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, among other claims.

Chiesa was cut by flying glass when McGregor threw the dolly through the bus window, forcing him to withdraw from a fight with Anthony Pettis on the April 7, 2018, fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He argued that the injury not only damaged his immediate prospects but his career as a win over Pettis could have put him in line to fight for the title.

“I literally had a golden opportunity ripped out from me because of (McGregor),” Chiesa then told TMZ.

McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in his criminal case, performed five days of community service and agreed to anger management as part of his plea agreement.

Chiesa said he and his family endured online harassment when news of his lawsuit became public.

But now it has been reported that attorneys for McGregor and Chiesa filed a stipulation of discontinuance with prejudice on Friday.

This means that they have agreed to not proceed with the lawsuit and that it cannot be refiled later.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place after a media day promoting UFC 223 turned into an ugly street fight.

Footage showed McGregor throwing the dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters, smashing a window.

At the time McGregor and a number of associates arrived unannounced at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre and proceeded to attack the bus which was hired to transport a number of other MMA stars back to their hotel.

The Dubliner is currently sidelined from the sport after suffering a leg break against fellow fighter Dustin Poirier last year.