Sean McGoldrick: No spare seats on GAA team coaches these days

Latest Cavan GAA Board raised plenty of eyebrows

BACK in the era of GAA innocence, I occasionally travelled on the Sligo GAA team bus to away matches in the National Football League.

This was the early 1980s long before Ireland was criss-crossed by a network of motorways.

Trekking to venues like Dr Cullen Park, Wexford Park or Doonbeg was a major undertaking. The Sligo GAA Board took pity on a young novice GAA reporter and gave him a spare seat. And there were always spare seats on the coach.

Ethically, it was a bit dodgy. I like to believe I never shirked from my responsibility to accurately report on how the team played. It was probably just as well players were not awarded marks out of ten in those by-gone days.

Those memories came back to me the other night after reading a press release from the Cavan GAA Board announcing that their management committee had recommended the appointment of former All Star goalkeeper Raymond Galligan as their new senior team manager.

However, It was the rest of the news in the press release that left me (and I expect many other) flabbergasted as the release went on to list the other members of the new management team:

“Raymond will be joined by Eamon Murray (former Meath Ladies Manager) assistant manager, James Burke (Mayo) head coach and selector, Stephen O’Neill (former Tyrone player) forwards coach and selector, Damien Keaney (Killygarry) selector, Andre Quinn head of performance, Gary Rodgers(Meath) goalkeeping coach, Padraig Galligan (Lacken) operations manager, Ronan Flanagan (former Cavan player, Castlerahan club), player liaison officer, Paul Gaffney clinical psychologist, Catherina McKiernan (long-distance athlete) life coach, Paul Kilgannon workshops, Patricia Feeley nutritionist. Stats: Felim O’Reilly, Briain McDonald, Peadar Soden, Kieran Dennehy, Finbar O’Reilly. Equipment management: Fergal Brady and Aidan Smith.

There are 20 names listed, including some high-profile ones, such as former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill, who will be a forwards coach and selector, former Meath All-Ireland winning LGFA manager Eamon Murray and London marathon winner and Olympian Catherina McKiernan, who is listed as a life coach. She is also a proud Cornafean woman. And the list does not include medical personnel, including doctors, physiotherapists, and masseurs.

There would not be a hope in hell of securing a spare seat on that Cavan bus next season.

Indeed, in keeping with the majority of county set-ups it will probably take two coaches to bring the players and the management team to all their away matches.

But Cavan are not outliers in terms of the size of their backroom team. Certainly in the case of the bigger counties, the number actually exceeds 20. The cost of keeping the show on the road has to be enormous.

Though Cavan did win the ‘Covid’ 2020 Ulster championship, most of the time they give the impression of a county with a great future behind them. Galligan is an outstanding goalkeeper but has no managerial experience at this level.

It is reported that he will step away from his role as goalkeeper to focus on his managerial duties. Ironically, his first job will be to find a replacement for himself.

Donegal were not as forthcoming in their press release announcing the second coming of their football messiah Jim McGuinness. It merely stated that he had accepted a three-year term with an option for a fourth.

Two of his former on-field lieutenants, Colm McFadden – who is his brother-in-law – and long-time Donegal full-back Neil McGee along with outgoing minor boss Luke Barrett will be joining him. There were no other details forthcoming.

In the case of McFadden, it is Donegal’s gain at the expense of Sligo. He had made a big impact as the Sligo forwards’ coach this season. Incidentally, another key player from McGuinness’ 2012 All-Ireland-winning team, goalkeeper Paul Durcan, is now the Sligo goalkeeper coach.

Donegal and Cavan both feature in Division 2 next season, but all the focus will be on McGuinness’ second coming.

In terms of GAA heavyweights, the division is top heavy with two All-Ireland winning managers McGuinness and Louth’s Mickey Harte as well All-Ireland medallists Colm O’Rourke (Meath), John Cleary (Cork) and Kieran McGeeney (Armagh).

Galligan, together with Kildare’s Glenn Ryan (though he did feature as a player in the 1998 All-Ireland final) and Fermanagh’s Kieran Donnelly, would be forgiven for feeling intimidated.

As counties learned to their cost this spring, the finishing order of teams in Division 2 does matter when it comes to qualification for the Sam Maguire championship.

Pity the action is still five months way.