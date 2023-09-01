Sean McGoldrick: Is Aussie Rules a threat to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association?

Aussie stories making big headlines in Ireland

Sinéad Goldrick of the Demons celebrates with fans during the 2022 S7 AFLW Second Preliminary Final win over North Melbourne Kangaroos at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Australia.

THE first four stories running on the official Australian Football Women’s League (AFWL) website on Thursday evening were all reposted from Irish media outlets.

It is reflection of the growing influence of Irish women in the AFWL whose 2023 season kicked off on Friday when defending champions Melbourne met Collingwood in the 12,000 capacity Princes Park.

A record 33 Irish players are on the book of Australian clubs this season – all but four of the 18 teams competing have an Irish presence on their rosters.

This is the eighth season of the women’s league which is on a pathway to full-time professionalism by 2026.

The long-term impact on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) All-Ireland championship of the exodus of players to the AFWL is difficult to determine at the moment, but it clearly has the potential to have a big impact.

As an example, Sinead Goldrick – who featured on Melbourne’s Grand Final winning team last season – did not play with Dublin in the All-Ireland series this season.

With the season down under likely to be extended particularly if the move towards full-time professionalism continues, it could have long term negative repercussions for the women’s game in Ireland.

Though the Matildas ultimately finished fourth in the recent women’s soccer World Cup, the buzz generated in Australia during the tournament could leave a lasting legacy.

It has already impacted on the AFWL with the announcement that for the first time equal prize money will be awarded for the men’s and women’s competitions in 2023.

Individually, the women will receive less because the eight teams who qualify for the play-offs in the AFWL will share the prize fund, whereas only the top four men’s team will qualify for the €508,530 prize fund.

With a view to enticing more families to attend games the women’s season runs from September to December to correspond with late spring and summer in Australia. In contrast the men’s season which runs during the Australian winter ends on September 30.

Last season under a new pay deal the tiered salaries of players in the AFWL increased by 94 percent. Tier One players received $71,935 (€42,871), Tier 2 players received $55,559 (€33,111), Tier 3 players received $47,372 (€28,232) and Tier 4 players received $39,184 (€23,352).

Only a handful of Irish players were classified as Tier One players last season, but the Irish girls get a $10,00O (€5,959) relocation allowance.

Though the money won’t change their lives it is decent. Furthermore, playing footy down under gives the girls an opportunity to sample life in Australia and live the life of a full time professional for five months of the year.

Unlike Ireland, the women’s game in Australia is fully integrated with the men’s game – all the AFL clubs now field women’s teams.

Áine Tighe has a big season ahead of her with the Freemantle Dockers. Photo: James Worsfold/Getty Images

As Leitrim native Áine Tighe who is on the books of the Freemantle Dockers since 2019 pointed out:

“This is one of the biggest positives about the game here and hopefully this will happen at home as well.

“We are literally in the same gym and on the track together. We feel we are treated as well and as valuable as the men although obviously at the moment they are fully professional and getting a few bob more than we are.”

However, in terms of attendance figures the women’s game still lags behind its male counterpart.

Last season’s Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne which was the first game to be played at a new stadium near Brisbane attracted an attendance of 7,412 – the capacity is 8,000. In contrast this year’s LGFA All-Ireland decider between Dublin and Kerry had an attendance of over 46,000.

Off the field the most striking difference between AFWL and the LGFA Association (there is a similar gulf between the AFL and the GAA) is the difference between their respective websites particularly on match weekends

Granted, the AFL’s devotion and reliance on statistics is open to debate. But, unlike the GAA, not only are the stats collated they are but made available on their website.

Every possession, tackle, kick pass, foot pass, mark and score is tabulated for every player and posted on the official AFWL website, together with a match report and injury update. In the GAA world teams guard this information like it is a state secret.

So, if there is one lesson the GAA could learn from the AFL is copy their websites and provide the same quantity and quality of information on their social media outlets as the AFL do.

Meanwhile, best wishes to the Irish girls in action over the next three months. The full list of Irish players in the AWFL this season is:

Adelaide :Yvonne Bonner (Donegal), Niamh Kelly (Mayo); Brisbane: Jennifer Dunne (Dublin),Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary); Carlton: Dayna Finn (Mayo), Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois); Collingwood: Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Aishling Sheridan (Cavan); Essendon: Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh); Freemantle Dockers: Joanne Cregg (Roscommon),Orlagh Lally (Meath), Amy Mulholland (Armagh), Áine Tighe (Leitrim); Geelong: Rachel Kearns (Mayo),Anna Rose Kennedy (Tipperary), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).

Gold Coast Suns: Clara Fitzpatrick (Down), Cara McCrossan (Tyrone), Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal); Hawthorn: Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Áine McDonagh (Galway); Melbourne Demons: Sinead Goldrick (Dublin), Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Blaithin Mackin (Armagh); North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos: Ailish Considine (Clare),Niamh Martin (Tipperary),Erika O’Shea (Cork); St Kilda: Grace Kelly (Mayo); Sydney Swans: Jenny Higgins (Roscommon), Tanya Kennedy (Donegal), Paris McCarthy (Kerry), Julie O’Sullivan (Kerry); West Coast Eagles: Aishling McCarthy (Tipperary).