Sean McGoldrick: Hurling should be given the Netflix treatment

All-Ireland winning captain and eir ambassador, Declan Hannon of Limerick, at the launch of eir’s new Poc Tapa Challenge. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE other night I had a mad thought while watching the wonderful Netflix series Tour de France Unchained.

Basically it is a fly-on-wall documentary on last year’s Tour de France. Though the outcome is known it is compelling viewing, nonetheless.

I couldn’t help but think what a Netflix series would do for the popularity of hurling.

This is a truly indigenous Irish sport which has the potential to be marketed worldwide.

The chances of persuading team managers to allow cameras unfettered access are probably zero.

Maybe if Netflix offered the 11 competing counties (it looks like the Joe McDonagh Cup winners and runners-up will be excluded from the Liam MacCarthy series next year) €150,000 each for a team holiday it might change their tune.

Anyway, as I said it was just a mad thought.

Listen, I am not going to bore everybody with another rant about the lack of media access to inter county hurling and football teams.

Everybody knows there is a problem; everybody knows who is causing the problem (team managers) and nobody in authority has the slightest interest in doing anything about it.

So, until punters stop going to matches the issue will remain resolved.

And if that ever happens it could be too late to reverse the downward spiral. Still, it will be interesting to see the attendances figures at the two semi-finals this weekend.

Though they are a repeat of last year’s penultimate ties (Limerick v Galway and Kilkenny v Clare) they promise much.

With all due respect to the other three, the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup has revolved around the fate of Limerick, who are on the cusp of winning four titles in a row and five in the space of six season.

They haven’t lost a championship match of consequences since going down to Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

It is a remarkable record – though still not on par with Kilkenny’s dominance of the championship during the halcyon Brian Cody years.

When Limerick demolished Kilkenny in the Allianz League final in the spring it appeared they had moved so far ahead of the opposition the four in a row would be a piece of cake.

In fairness, their manager John Kiely railed against this notion, and he was right.

They have looked beatable in their five games championship matches since. They led Waterford by eight points; they had a seven point advantage against Cork while in the Munster final they went from four points down to lead by four. Yet all these games were in the balance until virtually the last play.

Ultimately they beat Waterford by two points and Cork and Clare (in the Munster final) by one. They were beaten by Clare earlier in the series and drew with Tipperary.

Ten of their last 11 championship games have been one-score games. In their previous ten championship games their average winning margin was nearly nine points.

They will be without Sean Finn and team captain Declan Hannon on Saturday. Though it may be only a coincidence when they lost to Kilkenny in 2019 Hannon retired early due to injury.

Furthermore Cian Lynch has struggled to recapture the form that secured him two Hurler of the Year awards.

The question is whether Galway can take advantage of Limerick’s vulnerability. Arguably they are in better shape than last year despite a gut wrenching defeat in the Leinster final. But they need to convert more of their scoring chances and stop conceding soft goals.

Even though they have ran Limerick close on the scoreboard in both last year’s and the 2020 semi-final they never actually looked like winning either game.

Clare’s chances against Kilkenny will probably depend on how many of their injured players are back.

Conor Cleary and John Conlon are key figures in their defence and the absence of the latter cost them dearly in last year’s painfully one-sided semi-final.

Two of their 2013 All-Ireland winners David McInerney and Shane O’Donnell are also carrying knocks as is Aidan McCarthy. So it is hardly the ideal set-up as they seek only their second ever championship win over the Cats.

This is a new beginning of sorts for Kilkenny. For the first time since 1998,they they swill have a manager other than Brian Cody patrolling the deline in an All-Ireland semi-final. But new boss Derek Lyng has largely with the same group of players that Cody deployed.

Mikey Carey who was due to start the Leinster final is ruled out for the rest of the season. Martin Keoghan is also doubtful but there is a possibility that Adrian Mullen, who suffered a serious thumb injury against Wexford, might be able to play some part.

After all the hype about the Munster championship it would be ironic if it was an all Leinster All-Ireland final.

The romantics will hope for a Galway v Clare final; the realists will probably opt for Limerick v Kilkenny which will probably turn out to be correct.