Sean McGoldrick: Heady days for women’s GAA but storm clouds are gathering

In attendance at the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals Captains Day are Carla Rowe of Dublin, left, and Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

JUDGING by the scarcity of tickets available on the Ticketmaster website it looks like Sunday’s TG4 LGFA All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry is set to make history.

The record for the women’s treble final day programme is 56,114 set in 2019. Paradoxically it was one of the worst senior finals on record with Dublin winning the Brendan Martin Cup for the third year on the spin in a game that produced only nine scores.

The attendance momentum was disrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic but Sunday’s first ever Dublin v Kerry senior women’s decider could break the 60,000 barrier.

Women’s GAA has travelled some distance since their first All-Ireland final in 1975. The attendance at that game in Durrow, County Laois between Tipperary and Offaly was not recorded.

But there was 700 at the 1976 final when Tipperary retained the title against Galway in Geraldine Park, Athy. It is only since 1986 that Croke Park has hosted the finals.

The Chinese proverb ‘May we live in interesting times’ springs to mind in the context of both women’s GAA and camogie.

Backed by their union the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) the inter-county players from both codes staged a relatively low key protest earlier this summer to campaign for equal treatment with their male GPA counterparts.

Ultimately an agreement was reached. The two national governing bodies (LGFA and Camogie Association) agreed to collaborate with the GPA on the development of a Player Charter for 2024.

The two National Governing bodies also agreed to request funding support from the GAA – and possibly the government as well – to ensure the implementation of the terms of the charter.

There is a touch of Neville Chamberlain’s infamous 1938 ‘peace for our time’ statement about the agreement, however. The heavy lifting has still to done before female players are treated as well as their male counterparts particularly in terms of mileage expenses.

All this is happening against a backdrop of ongoing discussions about a full integration between the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association.

The former President of Ireland Mary McAleese is overseeing this project. She will require all her renowned diplomatic skills to bring this ambition project to fruition.

The cost of bringing the three organisations under the one umbrella is the elephant of the room, but we will get a taste of what’s hurtling down the tracks when details of the new players charter are thrashed out.

Every County Board GAA Treasurer will want to know who will pay the mileage expenses for the camogie and inter-county female players.

The respective camogie and ladies boards in individual counties certainly cannot afford too, neither could the national LGFA and Camogie Associations – at least in the long term.

So the burden will fall on the broader GAA family be in Croke Park or County GAA Boards.

This is where the realpolitik exists. It sounds boring, but believe me this dilemma will occupy the thoughts of new GAA President Jarlath Burns in the months after he takes office next Spring.

The Dublin and Kerry players in action on Sunday need not worry. Their County Boards are backed by blue chip sponsors and return hefty surpluses every year.

Forking out an additional six figure sum to pay travelling expenses and provide meals for their female adult players might annoy them but it will not bankrupt them.

However, for the smaller GAA County Boards based along the western seaboard and in the border regions this additional financial burden threatens them with insolvency.

Already they are struggling to meet their existing commitments to their inter county footballers and hurlers, the majority of whom are either working or studying outside the county mostly in Dublin.

Even though County Boards have to foot most of the bills accruing from fielding senior teams in both codes agreements between the GPA and Croke Park are negotiated without any meaningful input from them.

Meeting players’ travelling expenses is financially killing smaller County Boards. One county’s bill for players’ travel expenses trebled since 2017. It is already close to being unsustainable even without the additional burden of paying female inter-county players their rightful expenses.

There is a mistaken assumption that Croke Park foot the travel expenses bill for inter county players. The reality is that they pay 19 cents per mile while the County Boards fork out 48 cent per mile to the players.

So, unless Croke Park agree to meet the bulk of the travelling expenses which female inter county players will be entitled too under the new charter the chances are the stars we see in action on Sunday could be out on the picket lines next year.