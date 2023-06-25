Roy Curtis: Is Rory McIlroy's decency the root of his Major problem?

Northern Irishman doesn’t have the stone-cold killer instinct of Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan – but maybe that’s not such a bad thing

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for golf fans at the US Open in LA

It is now 3,241 days since Rory McIlroy won his last Major at the 2014 PGA championship

It will hardly apply a balm to all his disfiguring golf bruises or lance the boil of his latest US Open let-down.

But there is mounting evidence to support the thesis that Rory McIlroy’s extended and crushing Major drought might have its roots in his abundant possession of qualities lacking in so many of his one-dimensional athletic peers.

Could it be McIlroy’s essential decency, his rounded worldview, an ability to see beyond himself, has wrinkled the fabric of his sporting universe in the years since 2014?

That all the stolen sunshine of a barren Major run that, in the wake of the latest frustration that unspooled in the Californian hills, now extends to 3,241 days, is less to do with technique or talent and instead sourced in the kind of person he is?

All the accusations levelled at McIlroy – too soft, lacking in killer instinct, easily distracted, mentally brittle, overly accommodating – while perhaps containing some grains of truth, rarely advance to their inevitable end point.

Very often, the fundamental characteristic required for sustained sporting greatness is a kind of personality dysfunction that would be frowned upon in everyday life.

A selfish, boorish, narcissistic vanity.

So many of the planet’s transcendent athletes, the stone-cold killers – Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, The Tiger himself – are self-absorbed to the point of sociopathy.

It is the fault lines in their personality that permit them to think and execute with such lethal clarity.

They view the world through the narrow prism of their own needs. Their existence orbits exclusively around a single goal, the requirement to emblazon any arena into which they step with the best of themselves, a childlike need for acclaim.

They could never announce, as McIlroy has, that “how I perform should not define me”.

An elemental need to be the best is burned into their soul.

McIlroy, emotionally intelligent, empathetic, curious, is the custodian of a personality infinitely more layered than Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau or Patrick Reed.

He would, you suspect, be a far more rewarding dinner companion – but in the competitive arena of a Major Sunday, the me-first, me-only attitude lends Koepka a psychological edge.

Of course, McIlroy is competitive, works insanely hard and is desperate to win.

Nobody who witnessed the regret nesting in his face after he missed the cut at the Masters in April would dispute that he suffers when his performance falls short of expectation.

But even on those occasions, when down to the last drop of hope, he is armed with unusual perspective and civility.

Qualities to be admired in any human, but they don’t necessarily help when your job is to beat the crap out of the other guy, to do whatever it takes to get over the line.

Peak-era Woods or Nick Faldo, like present-day Koepka, gave the impression they would plough down their own blood relations if they stood in the way of another Green Jacket or Claret Jug.

McIlroy – and this is not a criticism – wants to win badly but not that badly.

He is propelled through life by a value system and big-picture panorama that compels him to make thoughtful observations about just about any subject on which he is questioned and demands that he pays attention to a world beyond fairways and greens.

His strength as a human being might be his Achilles heel as a golfer.

Because he is so supremely physically gifted, a generational talent, he still wins many tournaments.

Might it be that his essential soundness, the absence of an out-of-control ego, an inability to blinker himself 24/7 from the needs of those around him, has stopped him from winning more?

As the dominoes of his old normal fell post-2014, McIlroy sought a solution along every conceivable location of the emotional bandwidth – from suffocating introspection to exaggerated positivity.

In Los Angeles last week, perhaps prompted by advice from the single-minded Woods, he skipped scheduled press conferences, projecting the image of a player who wouldn’t be distracted in his pursuit of glory.

It worked to a point. McIlroy finished second of the 156 players who teed it up at the US Open, only the tenacity, resilience and brilliance of the unheralded Wyndham Clark denying him that long-awaited fifth Major.

For perhaps the first time in the 33 Majors he has contested since winning the 2014 PGA Championship, he could not be accused of buckling or underperforming when in contention.

Unlike, say, at St Andrews last year, when, timid and conservative with the lead he carried into Open Championship Sunday, he was outplayed and outscored (64 to 70) by Cameron Smith, McIlroy this time matched the winner’s round-four score.

Of the quartet – Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and himself – in realistic contention at the onset of day four, none posted a lower number.

But the bottom line is that the 34-year-old Northern Irishman again found himself in the bridesmaid role, his hopes again cratered, his stalled Majors motor still in need of jump leads.

No matter how he has sought to mine his evident desperation to add to his Major haul – all harvested in a golden run between 2011 and 2014 – he has been unable to convert it into the psychic fuel required to return to the winner’s enclosure.

Hope can wither like a parched plant without the water of glory, and McIlroy resembled a broken man after missing the cut at Augusta.

It is McIlroy’s mental weather vane on these weeks that attracts the most attention.

The late Zen psychologist Alan Watts used to argue the mind is “a chauffeur inside the body”.

A consensus has emerged that this chauffeur has too often driven McIlroy into the sidings, a fragile disposition overriding his sat-nav and cursing him to miss his destination.

Maybe the truth is that McIlroy is simply not wired with the same competitive fury as the Tiger, and maybe, for all that, it might sometimes doom his golfing ambitions. That is no bad thing.