Roy Curtis: Eoin Murphy’s save was hurling’s Gordon Banks moment

Stunning stop is still the talk of hurling fans

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy makes a save from an injury-time shot by Peter Duggan of Clare during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Muhammad Ali, as irresistibly dynamic with his vocal flourishes as his speed-of-light fists, conjured some of sport’s most mischievously vivid word pictures.

One such self-congratulatory wisecrack came racing across the decades in the wake of Eoin Murphy’s astonishing, did-that-really-happen reflex save on Sunday, the Kilkenny goalkeeper effectively catching a speeding bullet between the teeth and spitting it back out on the Croke Park turf.

“I’m so fast that last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before it was dark,” clowned the sweet science Shakespeare at the peak of his substantial powers.

The King of the World – and the one liner – famously fought in Croke Park in 1972, his week-long trip to Ireland taking on the aspect of a state visit and, like many state visits, the “monarch” was handed a hurl and sliotar and invited to showcase his skills.

If Ali was no TJ Reid, he would, from beyond the grave, have recognised in Murphy’s freakish All-Ireland semi-final deciding stop from Peter Duggan, a kindred spirit in the deployment of fast-twitch muscles.

Contorting his body rapidly and gymnastically to deflect Duggan’s fiercely struck, point-blank speedball, Murphy seemed to defy not just Clare but the laws of physics.

It was as if Croke Park had morphed into the Large Hadron Collider, accelerated particles smashing into each other to validate super-symmetric theories.

Even in super slow motion, the collision of flying man, extended stick and fireball sliotar unfolds in the blink of an eye. It can’t happen, it is an impossibility, yet there it is before us, a goalkeeper intercepting a flaming meteorite.

It was, to paraphrase a description of Ali himself, an artist at a moment of perfect soulful expression.

The reaction of a crowd struggling to comprehend the evidence transmitted from optical nerve to the visual cortex of the brain could only have been slightly more thunderstruck had Murphy intercepted a bolt of lightning or altered the trajectory of a comet whizzing across the cosmos.

Here was hurling’s Gordon Banks moment.

Though Pele’s header was not travelling at anything like the equivalent velocity when the English keeper made his still celebrated “Save of the Century” at the 1970 World Cup.

Goalkeepers have sculpted some of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.

Packie Bonner’s penalty save from Daniel Timofte at Italia ‘90 continues to blaze like a Times Square billboard in the minds-eye of a certain generation, a Reeling in the Years moment that transcended football, that became the enduring emblem of that life-changing summer.

Stephen Cluxton, putting the day-job to one side to moonlight as a free taker, delivered the single most significant thrust in the history of Dublin football when he kicked the buzzer-beating winning free in the 2011 All-Ireland final.

It ended the city’s 16-year wait for deliverance. Without Cluxton's midwifing of that one moment of nerveless technique, the most insatiable rush of glory in GAA history - the six-in-a-row, eight All-Irelands in ten seasons - might have been stillborn.

Cluxton, in that moment, truly a keeper of the blue flame.

Murphy was not the only member of his trade to make headlines over the weekend.

Nicky Quaid’s slowing down of play – was he genuinely unwell or was it tactical time-wasting? – as Galway raced into an early lead in Saturday's opening semi-final prompted claim and – from Limerick manager John Kiely – furious counterclaim.

As yet, neither Quaid, Kiely nor the outraged Galway manager Henry Shefflin have been summoned before any of those overworked Oireachtas committees to answer questions on the matter.

Meanwhile Manchester United’s last playing link with Alex Ferguson was severed, as David de Gea, who arrived at Old Trafford in the autumn of the old Govan laird’s long supremacy, announced his Theatre of Dreams exit after more than 500 games.

But it was the unfailing light of Murphy’s ambition that will survive in the memory.

A goalkeeper is effectively a sprinkler system to be deployed at times of emergency to extinguish opposition fires.

What Murphy achieved on Sunday would have been beyond even the legendary Red Adair.

Kilkenny’s world was aflame, besieged, doomed: And, somehow, in one moment of acrobatic alchemy, their goalkeeper quenched an existential crisis, got his team out of the burning building with not even a singe mark on their stripy uniforms.

It was less a save than a sporting miracle, a bending of time, an instant of almost cartoonish brilliance.

Those of us inside the stadium were powerless as strange, involuntary noises emitted from our throats: gasps of wonderment, gurgles of stupefaction.

Comic-strip bubbles of exclamation points formed above our frazzled skulls.

Like 21st century descendants of the biblical doubting Thomas, our unbelieving logical brains demanded further proof. Replay after replay allowed us to place our hands in the wound, to observe that, yes, a supernatural occurrence had in fact unfolded.

We had no option but to concede that it was true. Beyond credulity, yet, by some means, it had happened.

Something authored by a human hand yet also divine, a religious experience.

A fantastical Muhammad Ali one-liner playing out before almost 50,000 pairs of agnostic eyes.